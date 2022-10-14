Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
See Demi Lovato Perform Goo Goo Dolls‘ ’Iris’ With John Rzeznik at New York Concert
Throughout Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Tour, the singer has been performing her own “4 EVER 4 Me” mashed up with a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ hit “Iris.” And Tuesday night at Lovato’s New York concert, she decided to take the cover to the next level by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik onstage for a surprise duet of the 1998 single.
NewsTimes
Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Temuera Morrison
The role reunites the pair, as they previously played father and son in the DCEU film “Aquaman.” Morrison will also appear alongside Momoa in the sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” due out in theaters in December 2023. More from Variety. “Chief of War” was first...
NewsTimes
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’
The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million. More from Variety.
NewsTimes
Mipcom Panelists Talk Diversity, Inclusion: ‘We Need to Be Cheerleaders, Not Gatekeepers’
“We need to be cheerleaders, not gatekeepers,” said UKTV’s commissioning editor Sarah Asante, during a discussion at Mipcom on diversity and inclusion in the TV industry. “I have always heard that phrase: ‘gatekeepers.’ Barriers to access is a massive issue in this industry. Everyone trying to get in...
Comments / 0