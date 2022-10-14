Taylor Swift to Join Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ After ‘Midnights’ Drop

Taylor Swift is celebrating Midnights with Jimmy Fallon . On Friday, The Tonight Show announced that the singer will be joining the show on Monday, Oct. 24 to talk about the release of her new album.

The interview will mark Swift’s first late-night appearance this year. That same night, Meghan Trainor — who is set to release Takin’ It Back next Friday — will perform a song from her own album.

Fallon made the announcement via the show’s Twitter page, using a vintage bingo ball cage and red telephone to emulate Swift’s song announcements on TikTok.

Swift teased her highly-anticipated album by slowly releasing the tracklist. Last week, she finally unveiled the entire list, revealing that the songs featured on the LP include “ Lavender Haze ,” “Karma,” and “ Snow on the Beach ,” which will feature Lana Del Rey.

Swift shared that the Del Rey-featuring song is “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She’ll also drop a Target-exclusive version with an extra song and remix versions of two other tracks.

Among those to join the NBC late-night show that week are actress Sigourney Weaver with Zedd and Maren Morris performing on Oct. 25, Selena Gomez and actress Rose Byrne joining on Oct. 26, and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown stopping by on Oct. 27.