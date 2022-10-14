While K-pop stars have risen to newfound worldwide fame in the last decade, major players in the esports world are not too far behind in larger recognition, as made clear by a new collaboration. “Last Man Standing” is a new theme song crafted by K-pop super-producer Raiden, boy band The Boyz and T1, the South Korean esports organization with multiple world-champion titles for the massively popular, online multiplayer battle game League of Legends. The track follows up T1’s first foray into K-pop music with Raiden last year via “Runner,” which featured EXO member Baekhyun and Korean rapper Changmo. The collaboration will...

27 MINUTES AGO