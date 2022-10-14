Read full article on original website
See Demi Lovato Perform Goo Goo Dolls‘ ’Iris’ With John Rzeznik at New York Concert
Throughout Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Tour, the singer has been performing her own “4 EVER 4 Me” mashed up with a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ hit “Iris.” And Tuesday night at Lovato’s New York concert, she decided to take the cover to the next level by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik onstage for a surprise duet of the 1998 single.
Go Behind the Scenes of T1, Radien & The Boyz’s ’Last Man Standing’ Video Shoot: Exclusive
While K-pop stars have risen to newfound worldwide fame in the last decade, major players in the esports world are not too far behind in larger recognition, as made clear by a new collaboration. “Last Man Standing” is a new theme song crafted by K-pop super-producer Raiden, boy band The Boyz and T1, the South Korean esports organization with multiple world-champion titles for the massively popular, online multiplayer battle game League of Legends. The track follows up T1’s first foray into K-pop music with Raiden last year via “Runner,” which featured EXO member Baekhyun and Korean rapper Changmo. The collaboration will...
EXCLUSIVE: The subtle warning sign musician Nick Weaver, 37, had terminal bowel cancer... as his Seven journalist mother Helen Wellings releases his posthumous album
The grieving mother of Australian musician Nick Weaver has reflected on the subtle warning sign that her son, 37, had been diagnosed with a rare form of metastatic bowel cancer. Nick, of Sydney band Deep Sea Arcade, passed away in April, just six months after finding a tumour on his...
Lana Del Rey says L.A. thief stole laptop with unreleased music: 'Please don't listen'
Lana Del Rey says someone stole her belongings — including her laptop, hard drives and camcorders — from her car when it was parked on Melrose Place.
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’
The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million. More from Variety.
A Humble King: Kid Cudi Tells Fans He Will Not Retweet Fans Tweets Calling Him A Genius
Don't call Kid Cudi a genius. The post A Humble King: Kid Cudi Tells Fans He Will Not Retweet Fans Tweets Calling Him A Genius appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
