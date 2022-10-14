Read full article on original website
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained.
Stocks lose ground on Wall Street as more earnings roll in
Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of the market's recent gains, as investors weigh another batch of company earnings reports. Several companies including Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply after releasing their quarterly reports, while others, including Abbott Laboratories and M&T Bank,...
