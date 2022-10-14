ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets

A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
CREDITS & LOANS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’

On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF

African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Surpasses This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower this morning. Ethereum...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers

Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
CRYPTO
kalkinemedia.com

Can Bitcoin transactions be traced? Are they anonymous?

Bitcoin was created as ‘electronic cash’ for online payments without an intermediary, with elements of privacy and anonymity. Every Bitcoin transaction involves a wallet where the cryptocurrency is moved to, and the tracing of this wallet is not a complex process. The actual beneficiary behind any wallet can...
MARKETS
boundingintocrypto.com

Uniglo.io ICO Proves To Be A Better Investment Right Now Than Bitcoin Or Ethereum. Don’t Get Left Behind

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The world of cryptocurrency and initial coin offerings (ICOs) can be highly lucrative for early investors, as ICOs offer a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a new project or coin. Early investors can reap significant rewards if the project is successful.
MARKETS

