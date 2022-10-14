Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White to Headline iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego 2023
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White, Fall Out Boy and Phoenix are among the acts set to perform at the sixth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Also on the bill: Chvrches, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn. Alter...
SFGate
Music Industry Moves: Atlantic Records Ups A&R Execs Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin to EVPs; UMG Divisions Launch Soundtracks and Scores Label
“Both Brandon and Jeff have worked at Atlantic their entire professional lives, rising from entry-level intern and assistant positions to become an integral part of the leadership of our A&R team,” commented Ganbarg. “I couldn’t be happier for them and am thrilled to recognize their contributions with these well-deserved promotions.”
Lana Del Rey says L.A. thief stole laptop with unreleased music: 'Please don't listen'
Lana Del Rey says someone stole her belongings — including her laptop, hard drives and camcorders — from her car when it was parked on Melrose Place.
Comments / 0