Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores 1st career TD, 46 days after being shot 2 times in leg

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is a fast healer.

In his second career game and first career start, the rookie scored his first touchdown in the fourth quarter of "Thursday Night Football" against the Chicago Bears, 46 days after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

Robinson was hospitalized on Aug. 28 after an attempted carjacking resulted in him getting shot twice in Washington D.C. He has slowly progressed back, doing drills as early as Sept. 14, officially returning to practice on Oct. 8 and making his debut one day later on Oct. 9.

Playing is one thing, though. Scoring is another. Robinson posted 22 rushing yards on nine rushes in his debut against the Tennessee Titans and finally found the end zone in his eighth quarter of football.

The Commanders selected Robinson 98th overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft after a breakout senior season at Alabama, earning first-team All-SEC honors after spending four seasons as a backup. Now, he's starting in Washington, and the only things left in his way are the defenses.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

