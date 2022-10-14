ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns

STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
DELTONA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments

Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man crashes into bushes near city hall

6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Flagler County

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. a 58-year-old biker and his passenger was traveling north on Sesame Blvd when he left the roadway, entered the center median and hit a tree. Both the biker...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy