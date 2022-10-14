Read full article on original website
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Trucktoberfest: Residents should expect traffic congestion, doubled fines
Daytona Beach's unsanctioned Trucktoberfest is slated to begin this Friday and over the weekend, but officials warn residents of heavy traffic congestion during the weekend-long event with the addition of hefty fines. Daytona Beach police said residents should expect traffic congestion on the beachside, mainly North and South Atlantic Avenue...
Residents forced to move as Hurricane Ian shelter set to close in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of Volusia County residents are searching for a new place to stay. They were evacuated to the Ocean Center following Hurricane Ian, but now the shelter is closing. There are two other temporary shelters on the west side of the county. But some residents...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
‘Like living in the 1800s’: Some residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of more than 200 homes in Volusia County said they are still trapped by flooded roads. In the Lake Harney Woods community near Mims, residents say they’re still stuck even though it’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian. Morgan Alderman Road...
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
WESH
Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
fox35orlando.com
Elderly driver crashes into medical building in Lake Mary sending 2 to hospital, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after police say an elderly driver crashed into a medical building in Lake Mary, leaving a large hole in the wall. According to Lake Mary police, the vehicle struck the building twice. Photos from the scene lists...
flaglerlive.com
Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments
Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
fox35orlando.com
Suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested after Orange County police pursuit
A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), troopers were in pursuit of a wanted person on westbound State Route 528 at Dallas Blvd. Troopers initiated a PIT maneuver and were able to arrest the person.
fox13news.com
Florida man dies on Disney World ride after possible heart attack, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An 83-year-old Florida man died on a ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after likely suffering from a heart attack, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report. On Sept. 25, deputies said the Palm Coast man and his wife were riding on...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Mass Murder Suspect Caught in Florida
Daytona Beach police nab a man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of four people in Oklahoma. Florida woman takes a selfie as she is busted for DUI.
flaglerlive.com
Two Motorcyclists Are Killed in Crash on Seminole Woods Boulevard Near Grand Landings
Last Updated: Tuesday, 7:39 a.m. A man and a woman were killed this evening in a single motorcycle crash at Seminole Woods Boulevard just south of Grand Landings in Palm Coast. It is the county’s first fatal crash this Biketoberfest, and second grave crash of the day. There have...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man crashes into bushes near city hall
6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
Kirkman Road reopens after deadly crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least one person died in a crash late Monday along Kirkman Road, Orlando police said. Officers responded to the area of Conroy Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. They shut down a stretch of Kirkman Road during their investigation but reopened it early Tuesday morning. Police...
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
News4Jax.com
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Flagler County
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. a 58-year-old biker and his passenger was traveling north on Sesame Blvd when he left the roadway, entered the center median and hit a tree. Both the biker...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
Troopers: Two killed in motorcycle crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Palm Coast. Troopers said just before 7:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and his female passenger were traveling on Seminole Woods Boulevard north of Sesame Boulevard, when they ran off the road and struck a tree. Investigators...
