Idaho State

pullmanradio.com

Idaho Fish And Game Expecting Plenty Of Elk For Hunters This Fall

Idaho’s elk season is expected to be another good one this fall. Idaho Fish and Game is predicting that this fall’s season should be similar to last year when over 20,000 elk were taken. On average Idaho hunters have harvested over 20,000 elk for the past 8 years. That’s the best stretch of elk hunting in Idaho since the 1930s. Last year Idaho hunters reported an overall success rate of 23%.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Explore Idaho’s Atlantis, The Ghost Town Now Underwater

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, "Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s. For the time it was really booming with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was a lot of mining and quick development happening in the town through the early 1900s."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]

In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Fish and Game asks Idaho hunters to be on the lookout for poachers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are in peak hunting season, and Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to remember there are rules for a reason. While the majority of hunters do obey the laws, some don’t. Poachers may face, fines, have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked, or face possible jail time.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin

It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho

INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
INKOM, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage

Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Will Illegal Aliens Get Driver’s Licenses in Idaho?

Nobody has an exact number when it comes to how many illegal immigrants are driving in Idaho. Some have driver's licenses from their home states in other countries, and some may have had licenses issued in other states. Many don’t have insurance or driver's licenses. We’ve heard stories about these unlicensed and uninsured drivers being involved in accidents. If an uninsured driver crosses into your lane, collides with your car, and leaves you with broken legs, you may find it costly for treatment.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Idaho Mom Breaks State Record With Gorgeous ‘Monster’ Hybrid Trout

An Idaho mother reportedly broke the state record with a monster hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake earlier this month. According to the Idaho Official Government website, Hailey Thomas of Rigby landed a new catch-and-release state record when she hooked a 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout. She had gone to the lake with her husband and two children for the fishing trip on October 4th. “Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake.”
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?

In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
MERIDIAN, ID

