Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
Bailey Zappe made history and created a QB controversy for Patriots in Week 6
Bailey Zappe made some history during the New England Patriots’ win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. And in doing so the rookie from Western Kentucky has likely created a quarterback controversy. The offense has been the source of news fodder for the Patriots for the entire offseason and...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss up to six weeks with fractured ring finger
Only days removed from earning their second victory of the young NFL season, the Washington Commanders may be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Carson Wentz reportedly fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wentz will see a...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
What's going on in Green Bay with the Packers offense?
The Green Bay Packers are having a rough go of things against the New York Jets. It's left fans and pundits to question what is going on in Green Bay as the Packers' offense struggles. After losing 27-10, it's not hard to see why. It's still shocking to see a...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson: 'I was confused' about being sent to locker room
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things. Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room...
Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win
Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
Why ex-Bengal T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes Ja'Marr Chase could light up Saints
Former Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes a big day could be in store for Cincinnati star wideout Ja'Marr Chase in a Week 6 game in New Orleans. The Saints tend to not double an opponent's top receiver, a strategy the Bengals could exploit. "If you watch them play defensively, they...
Cowboys OL Jason Peters clarifies comments on Eagles fans
Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the veteran offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
Report: Rams' stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s wife shares hilarious story regarding fans booing her husband
Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point. The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early...
