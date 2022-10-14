Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently
I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
‘Horror Sideshow Holiday Flea Market’ coming to NJ Expo Center
Whether you’re a horror fan, Christmas fan, or flea market fan, this event covers all the bases and will help with that last-minute holiday shopping we all struggle with a few days before Christmas. The owners of New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival are bringing their Horror Sideshow...
Grand Opening of New Distillery in Morrisville, PA October 29th
There's a new distillery opening in Morrisville (Bucks County) that you're going to want to check out. It's Ashlynn Distillery on the Canal (cool name, isn't it?) and its Grand Opening is Saturday, October 29th. It's bound to become a fast hot spot with its featured spirit, Summerseat Vodka, five...
Oh No! This Famous NJ Funeral Home As Seen on “The Sopranos” Might Be Demolished!
Fellow 'Sopranos' fans, this one might hurt. If you've ever watched HBO's 'The Sopranos', arguably the best show in TV history, you've more than likely seen this funeral home before. Lovers of the show know that there were just about a million funeral scenes. (With this being a show about a New Jersey organized crime family, how could there not be?) And this funeral home was the stage for many of them.
Magic of Lights Back for 2022 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
Once again, Magic of Lights will be lighting up your holiday season at the PNC Bank Arts Center. It kicks off on November 18th and runs through December 30th. If you've never been, you'll definitely want to put it on your holiday bucket list. It's a drive thru holiday light show that you and your family and friends will love.
New Jersey train station to get upscale pizzeria and bar
Waiting for a train at the Bernardsville train station will get more enjoyable next year when a pizzeria and lounge open up. According to NJ.com, Pizzeria Taton by MV will open sometime in 2023 and will be operated by Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, an upscale Italian restaurant. Ristorante MV describes...
This Spooky Themed 5K in Princeton, NJ Is Raising Money For A Good Cause
This is such a perfect way to get some exercise and also get involved in the community. I just started taking working out really seriously and my first goal is to be able to run a 5K within the next 2 months. This is such a good cause for my...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
Quick! Get Tickets To See The Impractical Jokers in NJ Before They’re Gone
Some of the funniest, local celebs are going on tour in 2023!. It was just announced that the guys from Impractical Jokers are taking their hilarious show on the road, and are making a few stops in New Jersey along the way. If you’ve never seen the show, Impractical Jokers...
Hey Central NJ! Starting to Feel Sick? Your Water Supply May Be The Reason
Hey Central Jersey! If you're starting to feel sick, your water might be the reason. The New Jersey Department of Health has just discovered a disease-causing bacteria in water supplies found in Central Jersey homes, according to NJ.com. Colony of bacteria close-up 3D rendering illustration on blue background. Microbiology, medical,...
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday
PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
NJ closer to Hollywood: Netflix ‘top bid’ for Fort Monmouth land
Nearly 300 acres in Monmouth County are a big step closer to being transformed into a Hollywood-style production studio, as Netflix has announced itself as the top bid for a sprawling tract at the shuttered Fort Monmouth property. The New York Times was first to report the development on Wednesday,...
This NY-Based Wagyu Burger Joint Just Opened Its First NJ Location
Who doesn't love a good burger, right? Meaty, juicy, char-grilled to perfection? It's what dreams are made of. But have you ever had a Wagyu burger? They're on another level. If you're not familiar with wagyu beef, imagine a premium piece of beef with superior marbling and rich tenderness. Now put that beef into a burger. What you get is a deliciously buttery bite of meaty bliss.
Lots of four-legged friends need homes at Burlington County Animal Shelter
WESTAMTPON — If you have some time during your busy weekend, consider a visit to the Burlington County Animal Shelter. County commissioners are encouraging residents to adopt or foster a dog or cat from there. All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered and are all up to date...
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
