ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently

I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
MEDFORD, NJ
94.5 PST

Oh No! This Famous NJ Funeral Home As Seen on “The Sopranos” Might Be Demolished!

Fellow 'Sopranos' fans, this one might hurt. If you've ever watched HBO's 'The Sopranos', arguably the best show in TV history, you've more than likely seen this funeral home before. Lovers of the show know that there were just about a million funeral scenes. (With this being a show about a New Jersey organized crime family, how could there not be?) And this funeral home was the stage for many of them.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Magic of Lights Back for 2022 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

Once again, Magic of Lights will be lighting up your holiday season at the PNC Bank Arts Center. It kicks off on November 18th and runs through December 30th. If you've never been, you'll definitely want to put it on your holiday bucket list. It's a drive thru holiday light show that you and your family and friends will love.
HOLMDEL, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey train station to get upscale pizzeria and bar

Waiting for a train at the Bernardsville train station will get more enjoyable next year when a pizzeria and lounge open up. According to NJ.com, Pizzeria Taton by MV will open sometime in 2023 and will be operated by Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, an upscale Italian restaurant. Ristorante MV describes...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday

PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

This NY-Based Wagyu Burger Joint Just Opened Its First NJ Location

Who doesn't love a good burger, right? Meaty, juicy, char-grilled to perfection? It's what dreams are made of. But have you ever had a Wagyu burger? They're on another level. If you're not familiar with wagyu beef, imagine a premium piece of beef with superior marbling and rich tenderness. Now put that beef into a burger. What you get is a deliciously buttery bite of meaty bliss.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy