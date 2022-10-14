ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

Western United Life Building to be demolished in 2023

MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building will no longer a part of the Tall City skyline in 2023. While some might see that as bittersweet to see the building go, the Midland Development Corporation sees this as a chance to help revitalize Downtown. In a decision made...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed.  Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MC adds program to Health Science Department, continues progression with Aviation Maintenance Technician program

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics. The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Reflection Ministries hosting human trafficking summit

MIDLAND, Texas — Reflection Ministries hosted its first human trafficking summit Tuesday. The ministry works to help guide victims of human trafficking through healing and help the community of the Permian Basin recognize the signs. During the summit, survivors of human trafficking spoke about their experiences. Additionally, the speakers...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New software to improve Midland County election transparency, access

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office received approval for the purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software. “This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten

MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services speaks at city council meeting

MIDLAND, Texas — Before Tuesday morning's meeting, Midland City Council met with the Midland Animal Services for an update on their provided services. Speaking to the Council was Director of Animal Services Ty Coleman, who told the Council that the shelter was beginning to see more and more pets at the shelter.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland EMT receives new HVAC system

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick tours Midland natural gas plant

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick visited natural gas company Ovitntiv at their field office Wednesday. Craddick was on site to observe weatherization efforts that will ensure their preparedness during future weather emergencies. Following Winter Storm Uri, the state's first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the commission in August.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland mayor announces National Business Women's Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Mayor Patrick Payton declared Tuesday that the week of Oct. 17-21 is National Business Women's Week. Mayor Payton cited the major goal of the week as promoting equality and creating better work conditions for women in the workplace. Also honored at the meeting was Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy