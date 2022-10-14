Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Western United Life Building to be demolished in 2023
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building will no longer a part of the Tall City skyline in 2023. While some might see that as bittersweet to see the building go, the Midland Development Corporation sees this as a chance to help revitalize Downtown. In a decision made...
Elections office ensures all votes will be properly counted after leaving mayoral race off 35 ballots
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — 35 ballots caused quite the stir for the Midland County Elections Office. "35 ballots in part of 110, it's the part that had the MISD 6 race on it, it did not have the mayor's race so we immediately contacted those 35 voters," said Carolyn Graves the Election Administrator.
City of Midland issues traffic alert
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed. Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MC adds program to Health Science Department, continues progression with Aviation Maintenance Technician program
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics. The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.
Reflection Ministries hosting human trafficking summit
MIDLAND, Texas — Reflection Ministries hosted its first human trafficking summit Tuesday. The ministry works to help guide victims of human trafficking through healing and help the community of the Permian Basin recognize the signs. During the summit, survivors of human trafficking spoke about their experiences. Additionally, the speakers...
Midland County Drug Court holds fall graduation ceremony for recovering substance abuse users
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Drug Court held its fall graduation ceremony Monday evening at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. Family members and friends came out to watch and support as the Midland County Drug Court graduated nearly 20 members out of three courts Monday evening – adult felony drug, DWI and transitional treatment.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Highway. According to the Police, an SUV and a Dodge truck were involved in the two-vehicle accident.
Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
New software to improve Midland County election transparency, access
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office received approval for the purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software. “This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
‘Not normal behavior’: Midland Good Samaritan urges caution after bizarre roadside encounter near I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten
MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
Car wreck impacts both eastbound, westbound lanes of Illinois Avenue
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police officers are working a car crash on Illinois Avenue that is impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. According to a city spokesperson, eastbound lanes are closed between the 2800 block and 3200 block, while westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.
Midland Animal Services speaks at city council meeting
MIDLAND, Texas — Before Tuesday morning's meeting, Midland City Council met with the Midland Animal Services for an update on their provided services. Speaking to the Council was Director of Animal Services Ty Coleman, who told the Council that the shelter was beginning to see more and more pets at the shelter.
Midland EMT receives new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
Bush Convention Center holding events following flooding
MIDLAND, Texas — A water main break flooded the Bush Convention Center in February causing damage and forcing it to close to dry it out and repair the water main. Events were cancelled causing some who were using the venue to make last minute changes and move their events.
Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
ECISD Kindergarten Readiness scores make a big jump
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD's Kindergarten Readiness score is 57% for the Fall of 2022. This score is 11 points higher than last year's score and 24% points higher than two years ago. "The reason we're able to go from 33 to 57 is because of what...
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick tours Midland natural gas plant
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick visited natural gas company Ovitntiv at their field office Wednesday. Craddick was on site to observe weatherization efforts that will ensure their preparedness during future weather emergencies. Following Winter Storm Uri, the state's first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the commission in August.
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
Midland mayor announces National Business Women's Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Mayor Patrick Payton declared Tuesday that the week of Oct. 17-21 is National Business Women's Week. Mayor Payton cited the major goal of the week as promoting equality and creating better work conditions for women in the workplace. Also honored at the meeting was Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie,...
