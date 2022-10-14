ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Women's soccer edged 2-1 by KSU after late outbreak of goals

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State scored with less than one minute remaining as the Owls captured a 2-1 win over the Bellarmine University women's soccer team Sunday afternoon in ASUN action at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. All three goals in the match between Bellarmine (1-7-8, 1-4-4 ASUN) and Kennesaw...
Bellarmine falls in straight sets to Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.—In a homecoming for Bellarmine Coach Rick Nold, the host Jacksonville State Gamecocks were too hospitable to their former coach on the scoreboard Saturday evening, sweeping the Knights 3-0 in an ASUN Conference match. Nold, who was the head coach at JSU for nine seasons beginning in 2002,...
Dunne's game-tying goal in final minute sends Knights to draw with UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute left to secure a 1-1 draw with North Florida in ASUN action Saturday night in Hodges Stadium. Freshman defender Teagan Dunne scored a memorable first career goal for Bellarmine (6-3-3, 2-2-2...
Bellarmine swings back to action at Central Michigan

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine women's golf team literally swings back into action on Monday as the Knights compete in the Chippewa Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18. The tournament will be hosted by Cental Michigan at the Birmingham Country Club in Birmingham, Michigan. Bellarmine will be competing for...
Field hockey battles Duke, falls short against no. 24 Blue Devils

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine field hockey came up short on Sunday, but the Knights went toe-to-toe with no. 24 Duke in a 3-1 loss at Trager Stadium. In Bellarmine's first ever game against the Blue Devils, the game was tied 1-1 going deep into the third quarter. A quick pair of Duke goals in the third period proved to be the difference, however, and the Knights dropped their second game in a row.
Knights take opening set but fall to Kennesaw State in four

KENNESAW, Ga.—The Bellarmine Knights turned in a gutsy effort against Kennesaw State on Friday night at the KSU Convocation Center, but the host Owls outlasted the visitors in four sets in an ASUN Conference volleyball match. Bellarmine broke out of the gates in fine style, taking a 25-22 set...
Ball State drops Bellarmine field hockey in weekend-opening match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine field hockey dropped its first home game of the weekend against Ball State by a final score of 2-0 on Friday afternoon. The Knights (4-10, 2-3 MAC) entered the day tied for fourth place in the Mid-American Conference standings, while Ball State (7-6, 4-1 MAC) was tied for second place. Just two conference matches remain the rest of the season.
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman

Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
ALVIN KAMARA EXPOSES FAN WHO USED A RACIAL SLUR TOWARDS HIM IN HIS DMS

Alvin Kamara taught an Alabama high school student a valuable lesson when it comes to using derogatory language — especially with those who are unfamiliar with you. The fan, Dane Hawkins, is a student at Hokes Bluff High School in Hokes Bluff, Alabama. Hawkins thought it would be a good idea to congratulate Kamara on the win by sending him a private message on Instagram. However, the message he chose to send was not in the best taste.
Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday

A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
FP Food City: Status Unknown

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The possible opening of a Food City location in Fort Payne remains unclear, according to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “It’s totally out of our hands, at this time” stated Mayor Brian Baine. The project has seen much controversy as citizens have addressed the Fort...
Luxury Log Cabin on Half Acre in Alabama For Sale

If you’re looking for a tiny house AND land, look no further. This log cabin park model in Mentone, Alabama sits on 1/2 acre and it’s for sale for $179,000. At 399 square feet you’ll get a spacious living room with an electric fireplace, a galley kitchen, full bathroom and a downstairs bedroom! Interested parties can contact the seller on Facebook.
