Alvin Kamara taught an Alabama high school student a valuable lesson when it comes to using derogatory language — especially with those who are unfamiliar with you. The fan, Dane Hawkins, is a student at Hokes Bluff High School in Hokes Bluff, Alabama. Hawkins thought it would be a good idea to congratulate Kamara on the win by sending him a private message on Instagram. However, the message he chose to send was not in the best taste.

HOKES BLUFF, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO