Women's soccer edged 2-1 by KSU after late outbreak of goals
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State scored with less than one minute remaining as the Owls captured a 2-1 win over the Bellarmine University women's soccer team Sunday afternoon in ASUN action at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. All three goals in the match between Bellarmine (1-7-8, 1-4-4 ASUN) and Kennesaw...
Bellarmine falls in straight sets to Gamecocks
JACKSONVILLE, Ala.—In a homecoming for Bellarmine Coach Rick Nold, the host Jacksonville State Gamecocks were too hospitable to their former coach on the scoreboard Saturday evening, sweeping the Knights 3-0 in an ASUN Conference match. Nold, who was the head coach at JSU for nine seasons beginning in 2002,...
Dunne's game-tying goal in final minute sends Knights to draw with UNF
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute left to secure a 1-1 draw with North Florida in ASUN action Saturday night in Hodges Stadium. Freshman defender Teagan Dunne scored a memorable first career goal for Bellarmine (6-3-3, 2-2-2...
Bellarmine swings back to action at Central Michigan
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine women's golf team literally swings back into action on Monday as the Knights compete in the Chippewa Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18. The tournament will be hosted by Cental Michigan at the Birmingham Country Club in Birmingham, Michigan. Bellarmine will be competing for...
Field hockey battles Duke, falls short against no. 24 Blue Devils
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine field hockey came up short on Sunday, but the Knights went toe-to-toe with no. 24 Duke in a 3-1 loss at Trager Stadium. In Bellarmine's first ever game against the Blue Devils, the game was tied 1-1 going deep into the third quarter. A quick pair of Duke goals in the third period proved to be the difference, however, and the Knights dropped their second game in a row.
One-way win: Jacksonville State rolls to historic win over UNA at Toyota Field
Not just a once-popular boy band, but the unique configuration at Toyota Field, home of the minor league Rocket City Trash Pandas, for the milestone 50th football meeting between Jacksonville State and the University of North Alabama. Jax State (6-1) held off its longtime rival 47-31 before an announced crowd...
Men's soccer delves back into ASUN road play with contest at North Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team will make a rare October road appearance as the Knights will face North Florida at 7 p.m. (ET) Saturday in ASUN action in Jacksonville, Florida. Six of seven games in October for Bellarmine (6-3-2, 2-2-1 ASUN) are in Owsley B....
Knights take opening set but fall to Kennesaw State in four
KENNESAW, Ga.—The Bellarmine Knights turned in a gutsy effort against Kennesaw State on Friday night at the KSU Convocation Center, but the host Owls outlasted the visitors in four sets in an ASUN Conference volleyball match. Bellarmine broke out of the gates in fine style, taking a 25-22 set...
Ball State drops Bellarmine field hockey in weekend-opening match
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine field hockey dropped its first home game of the weekend against Ball State by a final score of 2-0 on Friday afternoon. The Knights (4-10, 2-3 MAC) entered the day tied for fourth place in the Mid-American Conference standings, while Ball State (7-6, 4-1 MAC) was tied for second place. Just two conference matches remain the rest of the season.
Knights XC squads combine for 5 all-time top-50 marks at Bradley Pink Classic
PEORIA, Ill. — The Bellarmine University cross country teams put the cherry on top of a strong regular season Friday as the Knights squads combined for five all-time top-50 performances in the Bradley Pink Classic at Newman Golf Course. For the second straight meet, Nolan Hester recorded the third-best...
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman
Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
ALVIN KAMARA EXPOSES FAN WHO USED A RACIAL SLUR TOWARDS HIM IN HIS DMS
Alvin Kamara taught an Alabama high school student a valuable lesson when it comes to using derogatory language — especially with those who are unfamiliar with you. The fan, Dane Hawkins, is a student at Hokes Bluff High School in Hokes Bluff, Alabama. Hawkins thought it would be a good idea to congratulate Kamara on the win by sending him a private message on Instagram. However, the message he chose to send was not in the best taste.
Talladega City Schools announces new athletic event guidelines effective immediately
Talladega City Schools announced new guidelines for Talladega High School athletic events. The guidelines are effective immediately. Talladega High School has a home football game against Anniston High School Friday night. The new rules include:. All students 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There should...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday
A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
FP Food City: Status Unknown
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The possible opening of a Food City location in Fort Payne remains unclear, according to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “It’s totally out of our hands, at this time” stated Mayor Brian Baine. The project has seen much controversy as citizens have addressed the Fort...
Luxury Log Cabin on Half Acre in Alabama For Sale
If you’re looking for a tiny house AND land, look no further. This log cabin park model in Mentone, Alabama sits on 1/2 acre and it’s for sale for $179,000. At 399 square feet you’ll get a spacious living room with an electric fireplace, a galley kitchen, full bathroom and a downstairs bedroom! Interested parties can contact the seller on Facebook.
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
