James Corden’s ban from the New York City restaurant Balthazar did not last more than 24 hours. Balthazar owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to announce the CBS late night host was no longer banned from the NYC establishment. According to McNally, Corden “apologized profusely” to him after he went public with a story accusing Corden of being “the most abusive customer” at the restaurant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO