OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows were smashed all across the area Tuesday morning. In Omaha the old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th, and the earliest in the fall that we have dropped to 16 degrees or colder. Omaha records date back to the 1880s. In Lincoln, the old record was broken by 3 degrees, and Norfolk crushed the record by 3 degrees as well, falling all the way to 15 this morning.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO