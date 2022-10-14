Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
WOWT
Creighton Women’s basketball ranked in AP preseason poll for the first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays landed at No. 21 in the AP Top-25 preseason poll, marking the first time in program history Creighton has been ranked to open up the season. The 21st ranking ties the highest ranking the Jays have held at any point in the season. The last time CU was in the No. 21 spot was March 15, 1992.
WOWT
Election 2022: Blood, Pillen address Omaha Rotary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than three weeks until the mid-term election Nebraska’s candidates for governor are sharpening their messages and attacks. Since Republican Candidate Jim Pillen is declining to debate his opponent, Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood, the two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues.
WOWT
Huskers to face Illinois in televised afternoon game later this month
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a string of evening games, Nebraska’s next football game — a home game set for the end of the month against Illinois — will be on a Saturday afternoon. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that the Huskers will kick off...
WOWT
Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Husker wide receiver Zavier Betts is in Sarpy County jail. According to La Vista Police, Betts was stopped Saturday at 1:33 a.m. near 96th and Giles for speeding. Officers saw that Betts had an active warrant for his arrest out of Iowa and he...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 21 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
WOWT
Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows were smashed all across the area Tuesday morning. In Omaha the old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th, and the earliest in the fall that we have dropped to 16 degrees or colder. Omaha records date back to the 1880s. In Lincoln, the old record was broken by 3 degrees, and Norfolk crushed the record by 3 degrees as well, falling all the way to 15 this morning.
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race.
WOWT
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
WOWT
Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas. Nearly 70% was put into the...
WOWT
Woman injured in north Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Monday night shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 42nd and Curtis Avenue at 9:27 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. Multiple rounds were reported fired. When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old woman with injuries. She was...
WOWT
Kids aged 5-11 can get bivalent COVID -19 booster in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the FDA and CDC’s new guidance, kids aged 5-11 can get the bivalent booster. The authorization for Pfizer expanded from 12 and older to include 5-11 years old. The Moderna authorization expanded from 18 and older to 6-17 years old. The bivalent booster protects...
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record highs in reach by Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a noticeable warm up to the 50s and low 60s Wednesday, we keep the warm up going!. Highs temperatures will continue the climb through the weekend and will reach into the upper 60s Thursday, mid 70s Friday and upper 70s by Saturday. The heat peaks Sunday with a jump to 82. This brings us within 2 degrees of the record high of 84 in Omaha... we have a chance to break another record within a week! 16 for the record low this past Tuesday, and an over 60 degree climb by Sunday afternoon.
WOWT
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
WOWT
Crews demolish downtown Omaha library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the construction of Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown location. The 677-foot skyscraper will become the tallest building in the state and take up the space occupied by the W. Dale Clark Library. But not everyone is excited to see the old library go.
WOWT
Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
WOWT
Monday Oct. 17 COVID-19 update: Positivity up in Douglas County after weeks of decline
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice. A case of bird flu was found in birds in...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record lows lead to a cold October day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows in the 10s & 20s are what you get out the door on this 6 First Alert Weather morning. Overall I expect a cold October day with highs just barely making it into the lower 40s. Thankfully it won’t be all that windy with...
