Colts' Davies scores goals, eyes business career
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 season has been one of transition for Philip Barbour boys soccer. After a run of consistent winning seasons in recent years, the loss of a significant senior class and an influx of young players has led to a bit of a rebuild.
Mountain Lions surge past Rams
OAKLAND — The Southern Rams battled hard, but they couldn’t contain Tucker County’s high-powered offense as the visiting Mountain Lions rolled to a 56-27 victory in last Friday’s football matchup on Autumn Glory weekend. Tucker County came into Oakland on Friday as one of West Virginia’s...
Gross leads Rio men in Western Shootout
INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Gross knocked down 1,240 pins over six rounds of team play for an average of 206.7 to lead the University of Rio Grande men's bowling team in the Columbia 300 Western Shootout. The two-day event, composed of the six team rounds and 16 rounds of baker...
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
RedStorm men take 11th at Jenna Strong Classic
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Tyler Jenkins ran to a ninth-place finish to lead the University of Rio Grande men's cross country team in the Jenna Strong Cross Country Fall Classic hosted by Wilmington College recently at the Wilmington Cross Country Course. Jenkins, a freshman from Barnesville, Ohio, was the only...
Friday night lights preview: One week before playoffs
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Only one week left... for Ohio, anyway. The eight schools of the River Cities are ramping up for the final week of the regular season in Ohio and the penultimate week in West Virginia, as schools from both states vie for the remaining playoff spots.
Golden Bears blank Rio women for first win
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nearly every statistic pointed to the University of Rio Grande women's soccer team dominating West Virginia University-Tech. Except the numbers that counted most, though — the final score.
RedStorm men, WVU-Tech battle to 1-1 draw
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A recent River States Conference men's soccer showdown between the University of Rio Grande and West Virginia University-Tech had everything a fan from the two schools could've asked for. Everything except a winner, that is.
RedStorm's Silva named RSC Player of the Week
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Gabriel Silva from No. 23-ranked University of Rio Grande had 10 points to pick up River States Conference Men's Soccer Player of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for Oct. 10-16. Silva, a sophomore forward, had four goals and two assists in two games for the RedStorm.
Notre Dame splits; broadcast info released for next 2 WVU football games; women's basketball tickets on sale; Rice honored by MEC
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame split a volleyball tri-match at Clay-Battelle, losing to the hosts, 25-20, 25-20, and beating Cameron, 25-15, 25-8. Versus the Cee Bees, Zyla Lanham had 10 kills, four assists, four digs and three aces, while Austyn Paugh finished with four kills, 14 assists and seven digs.
Rio's Cisco named RSC Runner of the Week
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande freshman Olivia Cisco was named River States Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for Oct. 10-16. The native of Waverly, Ohio, led all RSC competitors with a seventh-place finish at the Jenna Strong Invitational hosted by Wilmington College. She did so with a time of 19 minutes, 31 seconds in the 5K.
Gerald Lewis Armstrong
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — Gerald Lewis Armstrong Jr, 54, of Huntington, WV, formerly of Middleport, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at St Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. Born December 17, 1967 in Gallipolis, Ohio, he is the son of Gerald and LaJean Price Armstrong. He was known by...
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
Rio golfer earns third weekly honor
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Quirine ter Meulen from University of Rio Grande pulled in a victory and also River States Conference Women's Golfer of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for Oct. 10-16. A freshman from Maasland, The Netherlands, ter Meulen won first place at the Lourdes University Gray Wolf Invitational with a score of 78.
North Central West Virginia regional winners' art on display Oct. 25-31 at state Capitol
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Artwork by students from North Central West Virginia who are regional winners of the office’s sixth Kids Kick Opioids contest will be on display from Oct. 25-31 at the state Capitol bulding. The artwork designs showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse...
Tara Lynn Leary
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man serving 40 years for a first-degree robbery conviction i…
Double Your Impact YCF campaign logo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. …
Mary Zella Ducoeur Bennett
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Zella Ducoeur Bennett, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. She was born March 29, 1947 a daughter of the late Jennie Ducoeur.
Rio Grande Athletic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A trio of women's basketball standouts and a long-time men's basketball coach comprise the University of Rio Grande’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class for 2022. Sarah Bonar, Brianna Thomas and Leah Kendro will join Earl Thomas for formal induction at 6 p.m. Nov. 12...
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
