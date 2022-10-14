Campbell's Grocery store to open in Gueydan at the end of October

The city of Gueydan has a new option for grocery shopping opening soon.

Campbells Grocery Store will sell items from produce to diary and have a meat butcher.

June Campbell, Co-owner of Campbells Grocery said, "It's a relief because it's been a while since we started this process, so to finally be able to open it feels really good it's a big sense of accomplishment."

It has been a year since residents in Gueydan have had a grocery store in town.

With Gueydan having a population of just over a thousand residents, they have stated that they have to travel 15 to 20 minuets away to surrounding areas to get groceries.

Jerry Benoit, Gueydan resident added, "Well it's an inconvenience to travel I either have to go 20 miles one way 25 miles the other way, to have something locally it's going to be a benefit to me and my family with everything the prices going up it's going to be beneficial."

Campbells grocery is set to open on October 26th at 10a.m.

