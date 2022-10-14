Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme
More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
Florida-based company ordered to pay $73,000 after it fired a remote employee who refused to keep his webcam on all day
Can remote workers be forced to keep their webcams on? One employee of a Florida company was fired for turning his off — but a Dutch court has ruled he was dismissed unfairly.
CNBC
N.J. man charged with laundering $2.1M from ‘pig butchering’ internet romance scams
An Edison man faces a federal money laundering charge for allegedly running a series internet scams that netted more than $2.1 million over three years, authorities said. Kenny Osas Okuonghae, 35, was charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy after bank accounts he opened were tied to romance, property and trade scams, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
U.S. jury convicts Nikola founder of fraud
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) founder Trevor Milton on Friday was convicted by a U.S. jury of fraud over allegations he lied to investors about the electric vehicle company's technology.
