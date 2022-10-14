Tag along with Matt West, a local bald eagle expert, to watch and discover magnificent eagles in “Chasing Eagles.” The audience will learn where the top viewing spots are for bald eagles during different seasons and will also have a chance to see the birds up-close. At these viewing spots, you will learn how to identify a bald eagle, see what their daily habits are, and even have a chance to see them raising young.

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO