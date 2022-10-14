Read full article on original website
Chasing Eagles: Reintroduction
Tag along with Matt West, a local bald eagle expert, to watch and discover magnificent eagles in “Chasing Eagles.” The audience will learn where the top viewing spots are for bald eagles during different seasons and will also have a chance to see the birds up-close. At these viewing spots, you will learn how to identify a bald eagle, see what their daily habits are, and even have a chance to see them raising young.
Childhood Heroes Purse Bingo Event, October 22
A special event, benefiting Tioga County CASA (an I’mPACT Program) and the Wellsboro Fire Department, will be taking place on Saturday, October 22. I’mPACT will be hosting Childhood Heroes Purse Bingo at the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex. Doors open at 11:30am, with activities beginning at 1:00pm. The event...
Turning Back Has Never Been So Fun
Photo: Members of the “Sock Hoppers” from left to right: Robyn Chamberlain Cummings, Tim Wiker, Janet Bown, Brad Chamberlain, Cindy Yellenic, Ted Bown, Cale Holmes, and Brandon Wesneski. The 1950s was a decade that made music history, for the most part, due to the popularity of the American...
South Williamsport Grinds Out 20-0 Homecoming Win Over Wellsboro
South Williamsport racked up 391 yards in total offense, 336 coming on the ground, in a 20-0 shut out victory over Wellsboro for Homecoming on Friday, October 14. The Mountie duo of Ryan Casella and Caden Harris accounted for 333 yards rushing. Casella rushed 23 times for 220 yards while Harris carried the ball 12 times for 113 yards.
