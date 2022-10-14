HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A frigid start to the work week is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking record low temperatures and possibly a snow flurry or two. A stray shower or two is possible, especially early on Monday, but most of us will stay dry. We will start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph at times.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO