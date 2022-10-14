Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Corbin beats Perry Central, Johnson Central falls in state boys soccer first round
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After the first round of the KHSAA State Boys Soccer Tournament, only one mountain team remains. Corbin beat Perry Central 4-1 in the lone all-mountain matchup, led by a hat trick by Gabe Cima. The Redhounds will face Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday in Lexington in...
wymt.com
Mountain quarterfinal set for girls’ soccer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Girls’ high school state soccer has entered playoff mode as three teams fought for one of two quarterfinal slots. The Engineers visited Corbin where the Redhounds took care of business, including three goals from senior Grace Gibson towards a 5-1 win. Prestonsburg hosted West Jessamine...
wymt.com
36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brackets revealed
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The brackets for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic were announced Tuesday evening on Mountain News at 6. The tournament will start with the girls tournament tipping off on Monday, Dec. 5th at 6:00 p.m., with Jackson County facing off against Perry Central. The winner will play Corbin in the Semifinals on Thursday.
wymt.com
Bluegrass Volleyball Academy fills need in EKY
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you drive by the Floyd County Community Center, you might not know the impact of what’s going on inside. As the home of Bluegrass Volleyball Academy, the club and travel team has been working to expand opportunities for volleyball players in the mountains.
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - October 17, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football. No. 5 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas touchdown run. No. 4 - Knox Central’s Steve Partin 85 yards to Jacob Smith. No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield rivalry game score. No....
wymt.com
2022 SOAR Summit kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s 2022 Summit got underway on Wednesday morning at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville. “It’s really Appalachia’s premiere event, I mean, it’s not just Eastern Kentucky’s premiere event,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. I don’t think people realize it. Obviously, 60 plus counties in the state represented, six plus states.”
wymt.com
Community leaders, state representatives unveil new Appalachian Valley Autism Center in Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Local leaders, medical professionals and state representatives gathered in Prestonsburg on Wednesday for the unveiling of the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center. “Today, children on the autism spectrum and in the region are getting the very best services,” said Governor Beshear. This facility is the...
wymt.com
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
wymt.com
7C Ministries provides chuck wagon cooking to flood victims of Isom, KY
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few months, we have shared the stories of various ministries and even a cowboy who has traveled to the mountains to help people following the historic flood, but one Alabama-based group is a little bit of both of those things. 7C Ministries...
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance begins project for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) is in the process of building homes for the flood survivors of Eastern Kentucky. Alongside their usual builds, HDA is building homes for flood survivors in Perry, Knott and Breathitt counties. The organization is beginning this project by building 12 homes, but officials hope to build many more in the future.
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
wymt.com
Letcher Co. political candidates meet with voters during Whitesburg forum
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the third year that Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library in Whitesburg has hosted candidates for political offices in a forum. This time around might be the biggest yet, considering the historic flood that hit just a few months ago. “It gave us an opportunity...
wymt.com
Breathitt County braces for potentially record-breaking cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Going on 11 weeks after the flood, an eerie quietness settles with the sun high above Breathitt County before the potentially record-breaking low temperatures come in with the night. “I just hate the thought that somebody’s in a home and ain’t got any kind of...
wymt.com
Bus crash reported in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
wymt.com
Frosty start to Wednesday, tracking a weekend warm up
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is another chilly morning across the region, but we are tracking warmer weather by the weekend. Grab the jacket before you step out the door! It is another chilly morning across the mountains. A few sprinkles or snow flurries can not be ruled out early Wednesday morning, especially near I-64. However, most of us stay dry.
wymt.com
Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight, record lows possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A frigid start to the work week is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking record low temperatures and possibly a snow flurry or two. A stray shower or two is possible, especially early on Monday, but most of us will stay dry. We will start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph at times.
wymt.com
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
wymt.com
Menifee County family raises safety concerns over ambulance transport
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Menifee County family is sharing their story after what they call a “traumatic experience.”. They tell WKYT their loved one was on their way to Morehead in an ambulance, when the hospital transport took a scary turn. Marthann Begley says she was taking...
wymt.com
How to keep mums alive through fall
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lonnie Maggard, a local farmer said it is best to move mums inside overnight as freezing temperatures approach. “If it drops down into the twenties, my advice is to set them on the inside of the building or into your little garage, and as the temperature warms back up set them outside and they’ll live right on,” he said.
wymt.com
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One person died Tuesday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a truck. The crash happened along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central. Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education said the driver of the truck died. King Coal Highway was shut...
Comments / 0