Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest
POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
Doe shot and dumped in Kanawha County, charges filed by WVNRP
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been filed by the West Virginia Natural Resources Police regarding a doe which was unnecessarily killed in the Kanawha County area. Reports from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, On October 12, 2022, Sgt. Chattin received a complaint from Bristol Broadcasting Company’s WQBE and Electric 102.7’s Charleston location.
Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
Metro News
Students and bus driver in Mingo crash now home recovering
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Seven students and the bus driver from Mingo County schools are home and recovering after a frightening ordeal Tuesday on the ride to school. T. The school bus collided head-on with a truck on Route 52 not far from Mingo Central High School. The driver of the truck, Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar, W.Va. was killed in the crash.
WSAZ
30-year-old cold case solved; man charged in connection with 1993 murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington police released additional information Tuesday about a murder investigation from 1993. On March 16, 1993, officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of 4 ½ alley, police said in a release. The victim was shot in the torso and received lacerations...
q95fm.net
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
WSAZ
Person injured in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after multiple gunshots fired early Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said numerous shots were fired early Tuesday morning on the city's West Side. It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Hazelett said witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired while they were inside their...
Metro News
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been indicted for a murder that took place nearly 30 years ago. WSAZ-TV reported that Ricky Louie Woody, 59, was charged Monday with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993. According to the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office, Woody is currently in...
Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
Man reported for breaking and entering arrested for fentanyl possession
ROCK CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A report of breaking and entering led to the arrest of a Lyburn man last Tuesday. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 authorities with the department responded to a reported breaking and entering situation in the Rock Creek area.
lootpress.com
Man on parole sentenced to prison after breaking into church
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after having pled guilty to the felony offense of breaking and entering. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on October 4, 2022, Christopher Graham age 45, of Montgomery, West Virginia was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years for the felony crime of breaking and entering.
Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
wklw.com
Fatal Shooting In Logan County
A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
Mount Hope man charged with strangulation
BRADLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is charged after allegedly strangling a victim’s daughter. According to deputies in Raleigh County, on October 15, 2022, they were dispatched to Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley about a physical domestic altercation. The suspect, Michael Gill, allegedly put his hands around the victim’s daughter and applied pressure to her throat, causing bodily injury to her neck. The victim’s daughter said it took her airflow away where she could not breathe.
Boone County man arrested on domestic warrant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man was arrested last month following an investigation into a domestic situation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Boone County Deputies investigated a domestic situation in the Costa area. The investigation led...
