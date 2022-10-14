Read full article on original website
WIFR
Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise. The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.
WIFR
RRVBC to host Halloween-themed blood drive Oct. 28
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spooky season is upon us and the Rock River Valley Blood Center wants you to help out by having a Vein-y good time at their upcoming blood drive. RRVBC is hosting a Halloween-themed blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 at two of their donation centers: 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford, and 3065 N. Perryville Rd. Ste 105 in Rockford.
WIFR
Rockford area workplaces host meeting dedicated to belonging culture
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford area workplaces commit to building a culture of belonging with a meeting and discussion Tuesday. The theme “Building a Culture of Belonging in the Workplace” revolves around employers building, not just diverse workforces, but a workplace with a culture of belonging, which keynote speaker john a. powell says, is different.
WIFR
Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire destroys an abandoned grocery store that was scheduled to be demolished this month. The roof collapsed around 9 p.m. Monday at the former Al-Mart grocery store, 2323 W. State Street. Crews determined the building was unsafe to enter, so they attacked the blaze from the perimeter. Demolition crews were called in to search for hot spots and to raze the remainder of the structure.
WIFR
New campaign to promote why you can thrive in northwest Illinois
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region. The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.
KFVS12
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill.
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area for the next two hours. Man hit by UTV. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Wappapello man...
WIFR
Benefit held for Polo man before his 15th surgery
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members came out to Oak Lane Sunday afternoon to support Tommy Knipple, who was involved in a head-on car accident on May 19, 2022. The Polo resident was heading to work that morning when he and a car traveling in the opposite direction crashed into each other. He has had 14 surgeries since the accident, traveling between Rockford and Chicago frequently for treatment.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for stabbing relative Saturday night
KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
Freeport residents call for end to 14-year gang war
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport residents are calling for an end to a feud between two homegrown gangs that have been exchanging gunfire for nearly 15 years. “In 2008, there was a young man who was shot eight times on the corner of Galena and Main Street next to the Hampton hotel,” said community activist Windy […]
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
starvedrock.media
Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School
Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
biztimes.biz
Through the decades, East Dubuque supper club ‘is different than most’
Address: 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Dining hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (brunch) and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Employees: 70. On the web: timmermanssupperclub.com. EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ascending...
KWQC
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
fox32chicago.com
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
Car hit by gunfire in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
Police: Freeport house hit by suspected gang gunfire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport house was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, and police believe that it was gang related. Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned upon arrival that a house was hit by […]
WIFR
Road pavement to begin Thursday in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Road construction operations will begin in Freeport this week and the city wants motorists to prepare for delays. Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, October 20, construction crews will reduce traffic flow to perform pavement grinding, milling, and cleaning operations on the following streets:. Meadows Drive from...
