LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise. The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO