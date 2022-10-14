ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County Sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday near Rockdale, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. Sheriff Mike Clore said one of their mental health deputies, identified as Samuel Ferguson IV, was called out to make a mental health assessment of someone who was experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.

MILAM COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO