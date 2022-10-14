Read full article on original website
Related
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
The Ranch Harley Davidson to host "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club announced in a press release that they would be holding their annual "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at...
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
Lick Honest Ice Creams to open new Century Square location starting Wednesday, Oct. 19
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new ice cream shop is opening at Century Square in College Station starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lick Honest Ice Creams is having their grand opening for their new Century Square College Station location, which will feature a special flavor called "Milk and Party Cookies" in celebration of the chain's 11th birthday, which also happens to be on October 19!
Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family. The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more. When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m....
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bryan Mayor candidate Brent Hairston
BRYAN, Texas — Brent Hairston, who has lived in the Bryan-College Station area since 1986, has decided to run for the Mayor of Bryan after years on the city council. Hairston is running against Bobby Gutierrez and Mike Southerland for the Bryan Mayor's race. We spoke with Hairston at...
The story behind the annual dog race: Wienerspiel
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many people turned to furry friends for companionship. Once guidelines eased up, and owners went back to work, animals began to return to shelters as owners found themselves spending more time in the office and less time at home. The easing...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan Mayor candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Bobby Gutierrez, a Bryan-College Station native, has served on the Bryan City Council for years and wants to continue to see his community grow. He is running against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland in the Mayoral race. In our interview with Gutierrez, we met at Polite...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Mike Southerland, Bryan Mayor candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Mike Southerland, a veteran and former member of the Bryan City Council, said that he has the position of Mayor comes down to knowing the details. Southerland is up against Bobby Gutierrez and Brent Hairston for the Bryan Mayor's race. We caught up with Southerland at...
Texas Birthday Bash to be held on Fri, Nov. 4 ahead of 11th anniversary in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas — Ahead of its 11th anniversary, the Texas Birthday Bash will be holding a community party on Fri, Nov. 4 at Navasota City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, according to an announcement from the City of Navasota. The event is free to the public. More...
Milam deputy shot during mental health call near Rockdale, sheriff says
ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County Sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday near Rockdale, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. Sheriff Mike Clore said one of their mental health deputies, identified as Samuel Ferguson IV, was called out to make a mental health assessment of someone who was experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.
GRAND OPENING: Andy's Frozen Custard to open in College Station with delicious deal
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you love frozen custard, then check out Andy's Frozen Custard, which is celebrating its grand opening in College Station next Friday. On Oct. 21, the store, located at 104 Southwest Parkway, will be offering $2 one-topping sundaes in celebration. The ribbon cutting starts at...
Bryan high school celebrates first graduating class following end of segregation
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan High School class of 1972 was recognized at a special pep rally Friday as they celebrated their 50-year reunion. "This was very fantastic," class of 72' graduate Lillian Hayes said. "This really made us feel very, very welcome." The class of 72' was the...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Kyle Schumann, Bryan City Council District 5 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Kyle Schumann, an Aggie and Army veteran, decided to run for the District 5 race on the Bryan City Council in the November 2022 midterm elections. Schumann is running against Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and AJ Renold. We interviewed Schumann at Polite Coffee in Bryan where he said...
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
College Station PD: Man arrested for trying to enter Northgate bar with firearm, drugs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man was arrested for attempting to enter a club on Northgate in College Station with a firearm. The man, later identified as Kaycon Gage Wilson, was later found to have been in possession of marijuana, over $3,000 in on-hand cash, and various drugs in separate small bags, according to the College Station Police Department.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Clyde Garland, Brazos County Judge candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Clyde Garland decided to run for the Brazos County Judge position in the November 2022 midterm elections. Garland said he previously ran years ago. Garland is up against incumbent Duane Peters for the position and said he has served as a member of the Libertarian Party for years.
UPDATE: 'All Clear' given for bomb threat at Kyle Field, Bright Football Complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Code Maroon has issued an "all clear" after authorities and K-9 units swept Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex for a reported bomb threat at the stadium. The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m. at the stadium with a Code Maroon...
Man given maximum sentence for multiple instances of domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple instances of domestic violence, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Charles Joshua Raines, the defendant who was sentenced, received a maximum 20-year sentence, and also faced "an enhanced range...
Epicures Catering to continue holding annual Thanksgiving feast despite bird flu
BRYAN, Texas — Thanksgiving may be a more than a month away, but many fear that unexpected challenges could put a fork in everybody's holiday plans. Epicures Catering in College Station has provided Thanksgiving for the Brazos Valley for 39 years as part of a holiday tradition. However, founder Danny Morrison shared that they're still cooking up a feast, despite a bird flu that is looming.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0