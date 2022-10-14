ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
BRYAN, TX
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
BRYAN, TX
Lick Honest Ice Creams to open new Century Square location starting Wednesday, Oct. 19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new ice cream shop is opening at Century Square in College Station starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lick Honest Ice Creams is having their grand opening for their new Century Square College Station location, which will feature a special flavor called "Milk and Party Cookies" in celebration of the chain's 11th birthday, which also happens to be on October 19!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The story behind the annual dog race: Wienerspiel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many people turned to furry friends for companionship. Once guidelines eased up, and owners went back to work, animals began to return to shelters as owners found themselves spending more time in the office and less time at home. The easing...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Milam deputy shot during mental health call near Rockdale, sheriff says

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County Sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday near Rockdale, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. Sheriff Mike Clore said one of their mental health deputies, identified as Samuel Ferguson IV, was called out to make a mental health assessment of someone who was experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Epicures Catering to continue holding annual Thanksgiving feast despite bird flu

BRYAN, Texas — Thanksgiving may be a more than a month away, but many fear that unexpected challenges could put a fork in everybody's holiday plans. Epicures Catering in College Station has provided Thanksgiving for the Brazos Valley for 39 years as part of a holiday tradition. However, founder Danny Morrison shared that they're still cooking up a feast, despite a bird flu that is looming.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
