FORT WAYNE, IND. (WFFT) - On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (3-2; 1-1 MSFA MEL) hosted the Marian Unviersity Knights (4-1; 2-1 MSFA) but was unable to get a second half spark on offense as they fell 10-37. As the game went underway, Saint Francis was able to to shutout Marian in its opening drive and use the momentum to drive downfield on offense. Cameron Peterso would manage to rush for a 3-yard touchdown drive to command a 7-0 start for the Cougars. However, this would manage to be the only touchdown the Cougars could muster during the matchup.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO