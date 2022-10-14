Read full article on original website
Mastodons blank Green Bay on senior day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a key Horizon League women's soccer victory on Sunday (Oct. 16) with a 2-0 decision over Green Bay at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons are tied for first place in the league with two matches left. The Mastodons controlled...
Columbia City's Fox named Colts Coach of the Week
After helping lead Columbia City to a 25-24, come-from-behind victory at Norwell, head coach Brett Fox has been named the Indianapolis Colts Coach of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Tags. Lockerroom.
Indiana LOSS conference equips suicide survivor support group leaders
Jordan-Miles helped to organize this year’s national LOSS Team Conference in Fort Wayne to equip and educate more group leaders. Indiana LOSS conference equips suicide survivor support group leaders. Jordan-Miles helped to organize this year’s national LOSS Team Conference in Fort Wayne to equip and educate more group leaders....
Patterson named BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year
NEW YORK (WFFT) -- BIG EAST coaches are already taking notice of former Homestead star Ayanna Patterson, as the former Spartan was named the BIG EAST's Preseason Freshman of the Year. Patterson is a five-star recruit from Fort Wayne, Ind. She is ranked fourth in the class of 2022, as...
Taylor Double Signing Day Full Interview
Huntington North's Taylor Double talks about her decision to sign with Marian University to continue her basketball career. Huntington North senior basketball player Taylor Double signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Marian University on Monday afternoon.
Warmer temperatures are on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some clouds streamline into the region near daybreak, and it’s mostly cloudy until midday. The clouds decrease in the afternoon and highs reach into the middle 50s.
Artists paint Fort Wayne community mural
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is getting a new mural on State Boulevard, and a lot of people have a hand in creating it. Local artist America Carrillo helped design an interactive mural for anyone in the community to help paint. She set up a paint-by-number system...
Fort Wayne leaf collection starts October 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Street Department leaf collection will begin on October 31 and run through December 16. South neighborhood collection dates will be Oct. 31-Nov. 4 and Nov. 28-Dec. 2. North neighborhood collection dates will be Nov. 7-11 and Dec. 5-9. Central neighborhood collection dates...
Indiana State Police K9 officer Zeus dies
INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of Zeus, an Indiana Toll Road K9 officer, who died after a sudden illness. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled the Indiana Toll Road with Trooper Logan Hensley, was humanely euthanized last Friday. Before his...
USF drops to 3-3 after falling in Franciscan Bowl
FORT WAYNE, IND. (WFFT) - On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (3-2; 1-1 MSFA MEL) hosted the Marian Unviersity Knights (4-1; 2-1 MSFA) but was unable to get a second half spark on offense as they fell 10-37. As the game went underway, Saint Francis was able to to shutout Marian in its opening drive and use the momentum to drive downfield on offense. Cameron Peterso would manage to rush for a 3-yard touchdown drive to command a 7-0 start for the Cougars. However, this would manage to be the only touchdown the Cougars could muster during the matchup.
Farmer says snowfall shouldn't affect harvest season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Several inches of snow covered Fort Wayne Monday. But Greg Kneubuhler said that shouldn't affect this year's harvest. “Because we were so dry, we can actually take on some rain right now, and we can even take on some snow," he said. "Because the ground's so dry, it will absorb it rather well and it will dry back out rather quickly.”
Trine earns a triple-overtime win over Olivet
The Trine University football team overcame a 15-point deficit to force overtime on a last second field goal, before coming away with a victory in triple overtime by the score of 39-37. The Thunder finished the contest just shy of 500 yards of total offense.
Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
Allen County Election Board investigating Konnech, plans to move data from vendor's data center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Election Board is planning to move data from Konnech's data center in response to an ongoing investigation into the poll worker and poll location database vendor. Officials say they discovered an investigation in Los Angeles County, CA on October 6 into Konnech.
Allen County political parties feel confident following Sunday's Indiana US Senate debate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The finish line of the Indiana US Senate race is approaching quickly, and Allen County political parties are confident their respective candidates represented their platforms well during Sunday’s debate. They tackled issues like abortion rights, climate change and inflation. “[People] are hurting as a...
Latinos Count helps students with an extra push for what’s next after high school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — More than 150 Latino high school students from Fort Wayne Community Schools are collecting more tools for success. Latinos Count, a local nonprofit organization, held its career exploration event on Wednesday at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. Organizations Executive Director Steve Corona says the event...
A look into a self-defense course for female joggers, in wake of recent violence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Female joggers in Fort Wayne are taking running safety into their own hands. Roughly 20 people met next to the Fleet Feet store in Southwest Fort Wayne Saturday morning to learn about staying safe when out on public trails. "The idea came to me out...
Lake effect rain and snow ends Wednesday, warmer end to the workweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The wind finally begins to shift Wednesday. Light lake effect rain with a little snow mixing in continues Wednesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. The clouds gradually clear late in the afternoon and highs reach into the middle 40s. Lows Wednesday night...
Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
Lake effect rain and snow Tuesday, staying chilly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We start Tuesday morning off with a minor accumulation of snow. Spotty light rain showers are on tap Tuesday and snowflakes will mix in from time to time. Highs reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a cloudy sky. The gusty northwest...
