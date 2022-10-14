ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game

BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
No. 1 Pope John Paul II, No. 3 Upper Merion advance to PAC girls volleyball championship

GRATERFORD >> The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls volleyball semifinals weren’t without their twists, turns and drama. No. 3 Upper Merion outlasted No. 2 Methacton (21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12) in a five-set thriller before top-seeded Pope John Paul II swept No. 4 Perkiomen Valley (25-18, 25-20, 25-15) in a doubleheader at Perkiomen Valley Tuesday.
DLN Roundup: Devon Prep’s Ciocca earns state title

Nick Ciocca of Devon Prep fired a 3-under-par 69 to capture the PIAA Class AA Boys Golf Individual Championship at the Penn State Golf Courses on Tuesday. Ciocca’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better of Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock. The top three finishers were the...
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown

BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham

FORT WASHINGTON — Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi,...
Dock Mennonite blanks Delco Christian in regular-season finale

TOWAMENCIN >> Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four starters...
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)

The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury

The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Academy of Notre Dame’s Margo Kemp is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)

The senior middle blocker and captain, a first team All-Main Line and All-InterAc girls’ volleyball selection for the PAISAA champions last fall, has been an integral part of the Irish squad’s success this fall, leading the team in kills and blocks, and second in aces. She has verbally committed to play volleyball for Xavier University next year. Academy of Notre Dame volleyball head coach Mike Sheridan said, “Margo is one of those unique players who takes equal pride in both her defensive and offensive play. She works tirelessly at practices to develop strong, lethal attacks while putting in the work to be a dominant blocker. Her hits are powerful, sometimes knocking defenders to the floor. Her blocking can be demoralizing to opposing hitters all across the front row. At the same time her leadership as team captain has been of huge importance to a team that has three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup. She has a very calming influence on her teammates during close, stressful matches. While the consistency of her strong play gives them the confidence they can win no matter the circumstances.”
