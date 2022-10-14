Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Related
papreplive.com
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game
BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
papreplive.com
No. 3 Boyertown, No. 4 Spring-Ford advance to PAC field hockey championship
RED HILL >> There will be a new Pioneer Athletic Conference field hockey champion after Boyertown and Spring-Ford both came from behind for 3-2 wins in Tuesday night’s playoff semifinals at Upper Perkiomen High School. The No. 3 seed Bears trailed three-time defending PAC champion and No. 2 seed...
papreplive.com
No. 1 Pope John Paul II, No. 3 Upper Merion advance to PAC girls volleyball championship
GRATERFORD >> The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls volleyball semifinals weren’t without their twists, turns and drama. No. 3 Upper Merion outlasted No. 2 Methacton (21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12) in a five-set thriller before top-seeded Pope John Paul II swept No. 4 Perkiomen Valley (25-18, 25-20, 25-15) in a doubleheader at Perkiomen Valley Tuesday.
papreplive.com
DLN Roundup: Devon Prep’s Ciocca earns state title
Nick Ciocca of Devon Prep fired a 3-under-par 69 to capture the PIAA Class AA Boys Golf Individual Championship at the Penn State Golf Courses on Tuesday. Ciocca’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better of Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock. The top three finishers were the...
papreplive.com
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown
BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
papreplive.com
Wissahickon completes undefeated regular season with OT win over Plymouth Whitemarhs
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon had two things it wanted to do Tuesday night – celebrate its seniors and finish the regular season with an undefeated record. It took more than 60 minutes, but check and check. The Trojans closed the regular season with a 1-0 overtime win over Plymouth...
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Soccer Final Four Preview: Upper Perkiomen-Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley-Owen J. Roberts
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Soccer Final Four commences Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Owen J. Roberts. Top seed and Frontier Division champion Upper Perkiomen meets No. 4 Spring-Ford in Wildcat Stadium while No. 2 Liberty champion Owen J. Roberts hosts No. 3 Perkiomen Valley on Wildcat North. A breakdown of...
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham
FORT WASHINGTON — Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi,...
papreplive.com
Central Bucks West shuts out Souderton, earns chance to claim share of SOL Colonial title
DOYLESTOWN >> Nina Mayro thought Central Bucks West was a bit too deferential to the past when Bucks lost to Souderton in the field hockey teams’ first meeting this season. But in the rematch Tuesday night, West was ready to show its present form is good enough to better anyone it plays against.
papreplive.com
OTD 2012, Coatesville knocks off WC Henderson, but Mother Nature gets last laugh
In week eight of the 2012 season, Coatesville continued its tour of West Chester with a trip to West Chester Henderson. The Red Raiders were full-steam ahead once again, and the only thing that could stop them on this night was Mother Nature. Coatesville scored the first 28 points of...
papreplive.com
Dock Mennonite blanks Delco Christian in regular-season finale
TOWAMENCIN >> Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four starters...
papreplive.com
PAC Field Hockey Final Four Preview: Methacton-Spring-Ford, Upper Perkiomen-Boyertown
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Field Hockey Final Four commences Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Upper Perkiomen. Top-seed and Liberty Division champion Methacton meets wild card Spring-Ford in Keeny Stadium while No. 2 Frontier champion Upper Perkiomen faces No. 3 Boyertown on Tribe Field. A breakdown of the matchups, both at 6...
papreplive.com
Abington rallies past Wissahickon to clinch share of SOL Liberty title
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Abington clinched a share of the Suburban One League Liberty Division title with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Wissahickon Monday afternoon at Wissahickon High School. The Ghosts improved to 14-2-1 overall and 13-1-1 in SOL Liberty play. They’re one game ahead of Upper Dublin with one game...
papreplive.com
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
papreplive.com
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury
The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
papreplive.com
Academy of Notre Dame’s Margo Kemp is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
The senior middle blocker and captain, a first team All-Main Line and All-InterAc girls’ volleyball selection for the PAISAA champions last fall, has been an integral part of the Irish squad’s success this fall, leading the team in kills and blocks, and second in aces. She has verbally committed to play volleyball for Xavier University next year. Academy of Notre Dame volleyball head coach Mike Sheridan said, “Margo is one of those unique players who takes equal pride in both her defensive and offensive play. She works tirelessly at practices to develop strong, lethal attacks while putting in the work to be a dominant blocker. Her hits are powerful, sometimes knocking defenders to the floor. Her blocking can be demoralizing to opposing hitters all across the front row. At the same time her leadership as team captain has been of huge importance to a team that has three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup. She has a very calming influence on her teammates during close, stressful matches. While the consistency of her strong play gives them the confidence they can win no matter the circumstances.”
Comments / 0