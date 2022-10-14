Read full article on original website
ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll
ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
Virginia Commonwealth Games names two athletes of the year in Roanoke area
Two athletes in the Roanoke Valley are getting special recognition. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Virginia Commonwealth games announced the 2022 Athletes of the Year and two people in our area were nominated, including:. Micah Jones, of Roanoke - Youth - Male Athlete of the Year. Jacob Jackson, of Vinton...
Xfinity Racing to give away free Xfinity 500 tickets, while supplies last
RIDGEWAY, Va. – Xfinity Racing announced on Twitter that they’re giving away free tickets to the Xfinity 500 NASCAR race. Free tickets will be given out to those who visit the Xfinity Danville, Lynchburg, or Christiansburg locations, while supplies last. The race will take place on Oct. 30,...
Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors
VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why. Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tasty Tuesday: Lil’ Bit Corny keeps fun flavors poppin’ in the New River Valley
RADFORD, Va. – “Ya know…you have a dream. You work hard at it, and dreams do come true.”. That dream for Christine, Marvin and Katlyn Eilert was to bring something new to the New River Valley. Christine knew it had to be a Lil’ Bit Corny.
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools to dismiss early Friday
LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will release students two hours early on Friday, Oct. 21. The school division says the early dismissal will allow staff to participate in professional development. Schools will reopen on a normal schedule on Monday, Oct. 24.
‘We’re making it right’: Lexington officials celebrate upgrades to Evergreen Cemetery
LEXINGTON, Va. – A historical Black cemetery in Lexington owned by the city for decades got a much-needed facelift. On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon to the new and improved Evergreen Cemetery. “We’re making it right,” said Vice Mayor Marylin Alexander. “They may not be heroes in the history...
TAP kicks off its Bringing Hope Home campaign by awarding local stars
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress presented the 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award and Client of the Year Award on Monday, to kick off their annual Bringing Hope Home campaign. The 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award was presented to Abby Verdillo Hamilton, president & CEO of the United...
‘Petal It Forward’ campaign has happiness spreading like wildflowers
ROANOKE, Va. – Kindness is in full bloom in the Roanoke Valley, as George’s Flowers gave out thousands of free bouquets. “It’s a lot of planning that goes into this event,” said George Clements, founder and owner of George’s Flowers. It’s part of their Petal...
Grayson County school district announces 100% graduation rate
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A school district in Southwest Virginia is being recognized for helping kids complete high school. Grayson County topped the recent Virginia Department of Education cohort report with a 100% graduation rate. The report highlights which districts are doing well with on-time graduation rates. Grayson County...
Wednesday’s temperatures make little headway following near-record chill Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was the coldest October day we’d seen in about 4-5 years, with some early season snow flurries floating around too!. Some snow flurries will be possible Wednesday morning, but we don’t expect them to be as persistent. High temperatures will actually recover by...
Infant found dead in yard of Halifax County home, Sheriff says
HALIFAX, Va. – Halifax County authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in the yard of a home on Tuesday. On Tuesday around 6 p.m., Sheriff Fred Clark said the Halifax County 911 center took a call regarding an infant that was possibly dead in the yard of a home on Hummingbird Lane.
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
Students help with Habitat of Humanity build in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and high school students from Giles Technical Center have teamed up to tackle housing in the area. They’ve already built six homes, but they’re not done yet– they’re now working on two more.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to be a head-on collision. All...
‘Stand Down’ event in Salem helps veterans
SALEM, Va. – Several organizations came together to make a difference for those who served our country during the Annual Stand Down event. The Annual Stand Down event is held to give veterans that are struggling what they need to get back up on their feet. On Monday at...
Disabled tractor-trailer on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene is now cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on Interstate 81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities the tractor-trailer broke down at the 128.3 mile marker. As of 7:19 a.m., the north left shoulder and left...
