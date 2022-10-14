ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors

VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why. Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools to dismiss early Friday

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will release students two hours early on Friday, Oct. 21. The school division says the early dismissal will allow staff to participate in professional development. Schools will reopen on a normal schedule on Monday, Oct. 24.
LOW MOOR, VA
Grayson County school district announces 100% graduation rate

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A school district in Southwest Virginia is being recognized for helping kids complete high school. Grayson County topped the recent Virginia Department of Education cohort report with a 100% graduation rate. The report highlights which districts are doing well with on-time graduation rates. Grayson County...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Infant found dead in yard of Halifax County home, Sheriff says

HALIFAX, Va. – Halifax County authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in the yard of a home on Tuesday. On Tuesday around 6 p.m., Sheriff Fred Clark said the Halifax County 911 center took a call regarding an infant that was possibly dead in the yard of a home on Hummingbird Lane.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to be a head-on collision. All...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
‘Stand Down’ event in Salem helps veterans

SALEM, Va. – Several organizations came together to make a difference for those who served our country during the Annual Stand Down event. The Annual Stand Down event is held to give veterans that are struggling what they need to get back up on their feet. On Monday at...
SALEM, VA
Disabled tractor-trailer on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene is now cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on Interstate 81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities the tractor-trailer broke down at the 128.3 mile marker. As of 7:19 a.m., the north left shoulder and left...

