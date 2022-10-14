Read full article on original website
Funeral Service Held for Fallen Dallas Police Officer
RICHARDSON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department said goodbye to one of its own on Wednesday during a funeral service for Officer Jacob Arellano. The 25-year-old El Paso native died last Wednesday after his SUV was hit by a wrong way driver on his way to work the night prior.
Lake Worth Police Rescue Woman Held Captive in Motel By Alleged Abuser
LAKE WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Lake Worth Police Department’s entire Criminal Investigation Division saved a severely injured woman who was was being held captive by her alleged abuser on Tuesday. The rescue was sparked by a tip from a concerned citizen. Investigators said the suspect, identified...
Rick Roberts: What Can We Do About Drunk Drivers?
Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arrellano was killed while driving to work by a drunk driver driving the wrong way. Carrollton PD Officer Steve Nothem was killed in his squad car by a pasing car. Officer Nothem was assisting in a drunk driver investigation. The common theme? Both incidents involved drunk drivers. This is a huge problem in DFW. What can we do about drunk drivers? Dallas Police Association Sgt. Mike Mata joins Rick on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Arrests Made in Brawl at Plano Hooters
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Two men are behind bars in connection the a brawl at a Plano Hooters earlier this month. A third man is wanted by Police. According to the Plano Police Department, Officers arrested two suspects on Monday in connection with the fight at the Hooter’s restaurant off of North Central Expressway in Plano.
Southlake Police Fatally Shoot Person-of-Interest in NRH Murder
Southlake, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Four Southlake police officers are on leave pending an investigation into an officer involved shooting Monday afternoon. The department says the suspect was shot after pointing a gun at officers during a traffic stop on the Eastbound Highway 114 service road near Carroll avenue. Police...
Texas Leaders Declare War on Fentanyl
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – State leaders are declaring war on Fentanyl as the number of opioid related deaths continues to rise in Texas, and across the country. “Fentanyl remains the single deadliest drug threat our state and nation has ever encountered, killing four Texans every day,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, with Mexican drug cartels strategically manufacturing and distributing the drug disguised as painkillers, stimulants, anti-anxiety drugs, and even candy. In the Biden Administration’s negligence to address this national security threat, Texas has designated Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and is launching a statewide public awareness campaign to fight the fentanyl crisis in our state. I am proud to announce the launch of the State of Texas’ comprehensive ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign to remind Texans that just one pill laced with fentanyl can take someone’s life. Together, we will protect more innocent lives from being lost to this deadly drug.”
Carrollton Police Officer Dies in Crash on PGBT
CARROLLTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Carrollton Police Department identified the fallen Officer as Officer Steve Nothem. According to Carrollton Police, Nothem was assisting on a DWI investigation before 11 p.m. Tuesday night on President George Bush Turnpike. He was inside his patrol car when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Phillip Parker. Both Parker and Officer Nothem died.
Flu Season Predicted To Be Nasty For DFW
(WBAP/KLIF) — The flu season has begun, and experts are warning that a hazardous season could be on the horizon for North Texas. The reason for the alarm is due to research involving the flu season in the southern hemisphere, where countries were combating their winter flu season while Texas was in the heat of summer.
City of Dallas Gives Update on Coyote Management Plan
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Dallas Animal Services updated the city council on its recently created ‘Coyote Management Plan’ months after a violent attack on a two-year-old boy in Lake Highlands. The city is considering an ordinance to fine people who feed wild animals but Councilman Adam...
H-E-B Sets Opening Date for Plano Store
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex. The grocery store chain announced on Monday that its store in Plano will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2. Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders...
