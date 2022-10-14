ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Jesse Williams returning to Grey's Anatomy as director and guest star

Meredith Grey will catch up with a former colleague in Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season. Jesse Williams is returning to the medical drama as a director and guest star, EW can confirm. The former fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital physician will reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in an episode titled "When I Get to the Border," which is set to air on Nov. 3. Williams will also direct the episode.
EW.com

The real Watcher family won't watch The Watcher

Many Americans watched The Watcher — which rocketed to No. 1 on Netflix's streaming charts last week — but the real family whose horrifying story inspired Ryan Murphy's series won't be... uh... watching anytime soon. Though the series, which stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in a fictional...
EW.com

The Handmaid's Tale recap: Born to run

If The Handmaid's Tale's subject matter wasn't so consistently dark and heavy, the opening moments of episode 7, titled "No Man's Land," could almost be called a comedy of errors. It picks up right where last week's cliffhanger left off, with Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) pointing a pistol at June (Elisabeth Moss,) forcing her to drive… somewhere.
EW.com

'Lost,' 'FlashForward' star lands new USA series

Geek goddess Sonya Walger is coming back to TV: The Lost and FlashForward star has landed a series regular role in USA's upcoming Common Law. In the buddy cop drama, Warren Kole and Michael Ealy play homicide detectives whose constant quarreling gets them sent to couples therapy. Their shrink? Walger, who will co-star as Dr. Emma Ryan, a smart, attractive psychiatrist with a keen sense of humor. She graduated at the top of her class and started a practice in Beverly Hills but started to feel like a pill dispenser to her rich clientele. To fill the void, Dr. Ryan started offering low-cost Alcoholics Anonymous and couples' group therapy at the local community center where she applies her strong insight into the relationship between these two police partners.
EW.com

Dan Levy to explore friendship and loss in directorial film debut, Good Grief

Dan Levy is stepping behind the camera. The Emmy-winning creator and star of Schitt's Creek will make his directorial film debut with Good Grief, described as a bittersweet and humorous exploration of friendship and loss. Good Grief will follow Marc Dreyfus, who "chose to distract himself from the loss of...
EW.com

Chris Meloni SVU

So long, Det. Stabler: An insider confirms that Christopher Meloni will leave Law & Order: Special Victims Unit after 12 seasons. Apparently, the actor was offered a "generous" salary to stay with the NBC show for another year, but he made the decision to bolt, instead — which paves the way for a fresh face to join the aging franchise. (Hey, Dick Wolf: These actors didn't get their pilots picked up. Maybe consider one of them?)
NEW YORK STATE
EW.com

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne went to nursing school to prepare for The Good Nurse

In a life-threatening medical situation, don't ever trust Eddie Redmayne to successfully give CPR. Despite going to nursing school to prepare for his role as a healthcare professional in The Good Nurse, the actor admits that he didn't exactly master the skill of cardiopulmonary resuscitation like his costar Jessica Chastain did.
EW.com

Olivia Wilde tosses special salad dressing recipe to the public after nanny drama

Olivia Wilde has tossed a little chaos into her ongoing salad-centric feud with a former nanny she worked with while still in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis. After the nanny claimed in a Daily Mail interview that Sudeikis once laid himself in front of Wilde's car after she prepared a salad in the family kitchen with a "special dressing" for her eventual boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director shared in an Instagram Story an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, featuring a simple vinaigrette recipe.
EW.com

'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' trailer

Looks like that suspiciously high-quality "bootleg" teaser for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actually was unauthorized: The Red Band trailer, which featured brief snippets of violence and nudity, has been pulled from the internet. In its place, the studio has released an official trailer. The structure is essentially the same: a recording of "Immigrant Song" by Trent Reznor and Karen O plays over quick-cut snippets that basically take you through the whole movie, Femme Fatale-style. The only major difference I could spot was that the new trailer features Robin Wright more prominently — which is never a bad thing. A significant majority of people liked what they saw in the original bootleg teaser; check out the new video below:
EW.com

Isaiah Mustafa's Luke Cage video: Will he be the Old Spice Guy forever?

Let's be honest here, Isaiah Mustafa is the Old Spice Guy. But, the handsome, literal horse back-riding spokesman wants the world — and the folks over at Marvel, especially — to know him as Luke Cage. Mustafa, who has been campaigning to nab the big screen adaptation of...
EW.com

The Good Nurse review: The call is coming from inside the ER

If biology really is destiny, Eddie Redmayne's face makes a fantastic case for innocence: The man is a marble faun, a freckled daisy, a milky shard of English porcelain so delicate and winsome he couldn't possibly be anything but blameless. That disconnect brings a great, discomfiting tension to The Good Nurse, a methodical and smartly wrought psychological thriller that plays in limited release this week before arriving on Netflix Oct. 26.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy