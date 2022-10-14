Read full article on original website
Jesse Williams returning to Grey's Anatomy as director and guest star
Meredith Grey will catch up with a former colleague in Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season. Jesse Williams is returning to the medical drama as a director and guest star, EW can confirm. The former fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital physician will reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in an episode titled "When I Get to the Border," which is set to air on Nov. 3. Williams will also direct the episode.
9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt says Maddie will have 'severe trust issues' after tonight's episode
Nothing is ever easy for the first responders on 9-1-1. After surviving her abusive ex and working through some severe postpartum depression that kept her from her support system for months, 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is about to face more stress at home and at the call center.
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
The real Watcher family won't watch The Watcher
Many Americans watched The Watcher — which rocketed to No. 1 on Netflix's streaming charts last week — but the real family whose horrifying story inspired Ryan Murphy's series won't be... uh... watching anytime soon. Though the series, which stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in a fictional...
9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt asked for Maddie 'to be with Chimney' on very first day on set
Warning: Spoilers from Monday's episode, "Home Invasion," ahead. Jennifer Love Hewitt is quite the matchmaker — at least when it comes to her 9-1-1 character, Maddie Buckley. "Back on my first day of 9-1-1, [co-creator Tim Minear] asked me what I wanted to have happen for Maddie, and I...
The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski teases there's more 'rock bottom' to come for Serena
Warning: This article contains spoilers from season 5, episode 7 of The Handmaid's Tale. Blessed be the fruit: Serena Joy Waterford has finally gotten a taste of her own medicine on this week's episode of The Handmaid's Tale. After last episode's cliffhanger, which saw June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne...
The Handmaid's Tale recap: Born to run
If The Handmaid's Tale's subject matter wasn't so consistently dark and heavy, the opening moments of episode 7, titled "No Man's Land," could almost be called a comedy of errors. It picks up right where last week's cliffhanger left off, with Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) pointing a pistol at June (Elisabeth Moss,) forcing her to drive… somewhere.
The Red Queen rises: House of the Dragon star Eve Best unpacks Rhaenys' explosive moment
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun, and Rhaenys Targaryen just showed all of Westeros why she's a true power player. House of the Dragon episode 9, the penultimate episode of season 1, picks up...
Naomi Watts teases Babe Paley role in Feud season 2 during 'iconic time' in history for women
The Watcher star Naomi Watts is jumping from true crime to true drama as Babe Paley in Feud season 2, and EW has an exclusive tease of what to expect from the upcoming Ryan Murphy-created series that begins shooting in November. "It's such an iconic time and very interesting for...
'Lost,' 'FlashForward' star lands new USA series
Geek goddess Sonya Walger is coming back to TV: The Lost and FlashForward star has landed a series regular role in USA's upcoming Common Law. In the buddy cop drama, Warren Kole and Michael Ealy play homicide detectives whose constant quarreling gets them sent to couples therapy. Their shrink? Walger, who will co-star as Dr. Emma Ryan, a smart, attractive psychiatrist with a keen sense of humor. She graduated at the top of her class and started a practice in Beverly Hills but started to feel like a pill dispenser to her rich clientele. To fill the void, Dr. Ryan started offering low-cost Alcoholics Anonymous and couples' group therapy at the local community center where she applies her strong insight into the relationship between these two police partners.
Anna Faris identifies director she previously accused of inappropriate behavior: 'I felt angry and hurt'
Anna Faris has identified the director that she previously claimed inappropriately touched her in 2017. The actress recounted two incidents in which director Ivan Reitman "slapped my ass" and "humiliated" her on the set of 2006's My Super Ex-Girlfriend during an interview with Lena Dunham on Faris' Unqualified podcast on Tuesday.
Dan Levy to explore friendship and loss in directorial film debut, Good Grief
Dan Levy is stepping behind the camera. The Emmy-winning creator and star of Schitt's Creek will make his directorial film debut with Good Grief, described as a bittersweet and humorous exploration of friendship and loss. Good Grief will follow Marc Dreyfus, who "chose to distract himself from the loss of...
What to watch this week: Another (?) death in House of the Dragon season finale, Inside Amy Schumer is finally back
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
Chris Meloni SVU
So long, Det. Stabler: An insider confirms that Christopher Meloni will leave Law & Order: Special Victims Unit after 12 seasons. Apparently, the actor was offered a "generous" salary to stay with the NBC show for another year, but he made the decision to bolt, instead — which paves the way for a fresh face to join the aging franchise. (Hey, Dick Wolf: These actors didn't get their pilots picked up. Maybe consider one of them?)
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne went to nursing school to prepare for The Good Nurse
In a life-threatening medical situation, don't ever trust Eddie Redmayne to successfully give CPR. Despite going to nursing school to prepare for his role as a healthcare professional in The Good Nurse, the actor admits that he didn't exactly master the skill of cardiopulmonary resuscitation like his costar Jessica Chastain did.
Olivia Wilde tosses special salad dressing recipe to the public after nanny drama
Olivia Wilde has tossed a little chaos into her ongoing salad-centric feud with a former nanny she worked with while still in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis. After the nanny claimed in a Daily Mail interview that Sudeikis once laid himself in front of Wilde's car after she prepared a salad in the family kitchen with a "special dressing" for her eventual boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director shared in an Instagram Story an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, featuring a simple vinaigrette recipe.
'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' trailer
Looks like that suspiciously high-quality "bootleg" teaser for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actually was unauthorized: The Red Band trailer, which featured brief snippets of violence and nudity, has been pulled from the internet. In its place, the studio has released an official trailer. The structure is essentially the same: a recording of "Immigrant Song" by Trent Reznor and Karen O plays over quick-cut snippets that basically take you through the whole movie, Femme Fatale-style. The only major difference I could spot was that the new trailer features Robin Wright more prominently — which is never a bad thing. A significant majority of people liked what they saw in the original bootleg teaser; check out the new video below:
Azarath, Metrion, Zinthos: Titans season 4 trailer dives back into the occult, reveals Lex Luthor
It's been a while since Titans last explored its occult side, or the demonic heritage of Raven (Teagan Croft). Most of season 3 was spent in Gotham City with Batman characters like Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) and Scarecrow (Vincent Karthesier). But now the show is delving back into darkness. The...
Isaiah Mustafa's Luke Cage video: Will he be the Old Spice Guy forever?
Let's be honest here, Isaiah Mustafa is the Old Spice Guy. But, the handsome, literal horse back-riding spokesman wants the world — and the folks over at Marvel, especially — to know him as Luke Cage. Mustafa, who has been campaigning to nab the big screen adaptation of...
The Good Nurse review: The call is coming from inside the ER
If biology really is destiny, Eddie Redmayne's face makes a fantastic case for innocence: The man is a marble faun, a freckled daisy, a milky shard of English porcelain so delicate and winsome he couldn't possibly be anything but blameless. That disconnect brings a great, discomfiting tension to The Good Nurse, a methodical and smartly wrought psychological thriller that plays in limited release this week before arriving on Netflix Oct. 26.
