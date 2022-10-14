Read full article on original website
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
100 years well lived
SIDNEY — Doris Deam, a resident of Landings of Sidney for almost three years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 15. She was born on Oct. 15, 1922 and lived on a small farm in Kettlersville. Deam celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Landings of Sidney.
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Volleyball notes: Sidney beats Fairborn 3-2 to open tournament play
VANDALIA — Sidney opened tournament play by beating an opponent for the third time this season on Tuesday. Now the squad will try not to be beaten by an opponent for the third time this year. The Yellow Jackets beat Fairborn 25-17, 25-19, 18-25, 25-17 in a Division I...
Fall officially arrives in Sidney
Two iconic Shelby County landmarks know that fall has arrived in the county. The trees about the Big Four Bridge and Shelby County Courthouse have donned their fall colors as the seasons change. Soon all the leaves will float to the ground in preparation of the winter season and snow.
Star athletes, educators to be inducted
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has announced the 28th annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A gymnasium reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.; the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium. “It is...
City record
-3 a.m.: crime in progress. Randy Charles Thompson Burdiss, 29, of Columbus, was arrested for obstructing official business. -10:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of East Court Street. -8:33 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000...
Two more artists join Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Joining Piqua Arts Council (PAC) at the new Art 4 Everyone event are printmaker, Libby Slauenwhite and mixed-media artist, Joanne Von Sossan. PAC invited the local creatives to instruct patrons about the art of printmaking and pastels. The event takes place on the evening of Thursday, Oct....
Village begins annexation process
MINSTER – Minster village council agreed to begin the process to increase in the size of the village at their meeting Tuesday night. Village Administrator Don Harrod explained Harold and Diane Reithman had approached the village about annexing their 1.022 acres on state Route 119 West. He said with the various petitions and a public hearing done, they could now move to annex the property, located in Jackson Township. Council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
Shelby County to recognize veterans
SIDNEY – This November, Shelby County will be participating in a national event called Operation Green Light to show support to military veterans and inform them of resources and benefits that they are entitled to. During the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-13, the National Association of Counties (NACo)...
Rodriguez will represent all citizens
I recently saw a quote: “Be the reason that someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued,loved, and supported.”. We have a candidate running for the Ohio House 84th District who lives that daily. When asking anyone who knows Sophia personally to describe her, the words commonly used are loyal, genuine, helpful, and caring. Sophia is a current educator and helps co-manage her family’s Mexican restaurant, which has been a staple in Mercer County for decades.
Superintendent to approve litigation settlements
SIDNEY — A resolution authorizing the Sidney City Schools superintendent to settle any pending litigation and/or administrative actions resulted in questions by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during its Monday meeting. The board entered into an executive session before approving an amended resolution. “The board should be...
They’re a ‘Good Neighbor’
Ashley Himes State Farm insurance participated in the Good Neighbor Day Sunday, Oct. 16, giving some candy to Paisley Gingery, 11, daughter of Rolly and Ashley Himes, of Sidney. The event was held at K&J Ice Cream and free ice cream was given away. Levi and Izaiah Steenrod, of Sidney,...
Astronaut to speak in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting a free public talk with former NASA astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave at the Wapakoneta Middle School auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Musgrave is best known for being the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles.
Celebrating grandparents
The fifth to 12th-grade band preforms the National Anthem during the Grandparents Day activities. Josh Matin, 11, a student in the fifth grade at Sidney Christian Academy on Friday, selects a frozen treat donated by Culver’s Restaurant. Standing by Josh’s side is his grandmother Rose Martin and to the far left is Josh’s great-aunt Becky Cummins. All are from Sidney. It was Grandparents Day at the school.
Minster school board cuts millage
MINSTER – Real estate taxes will come down for Minster residents, according the school treasurer at the Minster Board of Education meeting Monday night. Treasurer Laura Klosterman said, based on the current millage rate, valuation and current balance, she would be recommending to the county auditor a 12.5% decrease in the millage rate from 6.2 mills down to 5 mills on the school’s building bonds. Because of rising home valuations, the school has been collecting higher levels of funds, she said.
Online Self-Care for Caregivers workshop to be held Nov. 4
Self-Care for the Caregiver is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, presented by Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn from the Ohio State University Extension. Registration is requested by Nov. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free “Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s” helpbook.
Family fun at CAS
Students of Christian Academy compete in a friendly game of volleyball at the Fall Festival. Julia Berryman, 12, and Jada Barry, 13, sample the chili so they can vote for their favorite in the cook off competition during Christian academy’s family Fall Festival Friday. Julie is the daughter of Rob and Kendra Berryman of Anna. Jada is the daughter of William and Shailyn Gibson of Sidney.
It’s time for trick or treat
SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
Boos and Brews fun
Zayd Shiverdecker, 3, carefully paints the pumpkin that was supplied by Sidney FFA during Saturday’s Boos and Brews Festival in downtown SIdney. Zayd is the son of David and Sydney Shiverdecker, of Troy. Jackie and David Riley, of Sidney, sample the different varieties of chili that are entered in...
