Memphis, TN

Grab your seat at the Indie Memphis Film Festival, share your story with an intimate crowd, hit up a few arts festivals, learn how to be a metalsmith, and get your zen on all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar. Note: You can especially help the arts sector...
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend

“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards

The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
New Businesses open up shop in Mason

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
Friday Football Fever Week 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Raleigh Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene in Raleigh on Lehi Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play,...
Cloudy and cool temperatures going into the new week

Rain and storms are still possible, especially for those along and north of I-40 this morning, but we should be mostly clear of the rain by noon. At that point, expect cloudy and cool conditions, and the 70s and upper 60s reign across the area for most of the day, clouds clearing overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s.
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
