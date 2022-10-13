Read full article on original website
memphismagazine.com
Your Weekly Guide to the Arts
Grab your seat at the Indie Memphis Film Festival, share your story with an intimate crowd, hit up a few arts festivals, learn how to be a metalsmith, and get your zen on all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar. Note: You can especially help the arts sector...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
tri-statedefender.com
WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards
The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
Caden Prieskorn explains how family pushed him to a breakout season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Football and family are the only two things that one Memphis Tiger is focused on. “I have to get through this because I have a son now,” said Caden Preiskorn. That’s what Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn repeats to himself when he faces adversity. According...
Memphis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Memphis. The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00. The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
actionnews5.com
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige perform at the FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, featuring Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige, came to the FedEx Forum the night of Sunday, October 16th. Swipe through the gallery below for some moments from their performances.
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
MPD finds body in Raleigh
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program began Monday. The organization has provided gifts for children and seniors for 35 years, according to a media release. The week-long event will take place until Oct. 22. The days and times go as follows:. Oct. 17...
247Sports
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
One dead in East Memphis
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says
fox13memphis.com
Cloudy and cool temperatures going into the new week
Rain and storms are still possible, especially for those along and north of I-40 this morning, but we should be mostly clear of the rain by noon. At that point, expect cloudy and cool conditions, and the 70s and upper 60s reign across the area for most of the day, clouds clearing overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s.
actionnews5.com
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
