I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
I Always Pair My Fragrance to My Outfit—5 Matches I Love for Fall
If you ask me, no outfit is complete without fragrance. In my eyes, fragrance might as well be an accessory—I would argue that it's just as important (if not more) than your favorite belt or statement jewelry. Consider perfume the bow on a wrapped present: it adds a certain something, and it would feel undone without it.
The Celeb-Approved Airport Outfit Everyone Will Wear for the Rest of 2022
When it comes to travel outfits, comfort is one thing that is always top of mind when I'm getting dressed. That often means that my looks have revolved around leggings and sweatpants because it simply doesn't get more comfortable than that. Recently, though, I've been feeling inspired to get dressed in airport outfits that feel more polished but still have the elements of comfort I've grown used to when wearing loungewear.
42 Things You Have to See From Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, and Nordstrom Right Now
Fall is in full swing. I don't know about you, but I'm starting to discover what the holes are in my fall wardrobe as the days get cooler and cooler, and I'm shopping accordingly. In the same boat? Luckily, there are many great fall-appropriate items to choose from across the internet—especially at Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, and Nordstrom.
The Fall 2022 Starter Pack: The 8 Trends Your Wardrobe Has Been Waiting For
Welcome to the Starter Pack series, a Who What Wear column that dives deep into the seasonal trends everyone's talking about. We've been keeping track of the fall trends to know for quite some time, but the new season is in full swing, making it more exciting to shop for them. While it's fun to peruse knits and boots in August, the crisp October weather is what we need to properly make my autumnal purchases. You may have dozens of trends on your mind, but our Starter Pack series is here to narrow them down. If you're new here, this series is for gathering the fresh trends that the fashion set will be wearing IRL, rather than a runway-only focus.
Victoria Beckham Just Made Leggings Look Posh With These Unexpected Shoes
Victoria Beckham doesn't always wear leggings, but when she does, she makes them look impossibly cool. I'm used to seeing Beckham in her signature midi dresses and skirts, but she was just photographed in New York City wearing classic black leggings. She nixed sneakers in favor of pointy-toe stiletto boots,...
I'm the Nordstrom Fashion Editor—I Think These Fall Trends Are Most Important
Nordstrom is a go-to retailer for basically everyone on the WWW team. As a result, we cover trending products from the brand on the regular. It's also intriguing to learn what actual Nordstrom staffers are gravitating toward for further style exploration. One of the said industry insiders happens to be Nordstrom's senior managing editor, Kate Bellman.
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 22 Best Fashion Finds This Month
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
Anna Wintour's Airport Outfit Includes the Shoe Trend I'd Never Travel In
Anna Wintour is nothing if not consistent. Of course, you already know that she's worn the same sunglasses and bob haircut for as long as she's been EIC of Vogue—which is to say, a very long time. She also never wavers from her signature outfit formula: a printed midi or maxi dress with knee-high heeled boots. And as it turns out, this is true even when she's traveling through JFK Airport in New York.
I Love Trendy Pieces With a Bit of Edge—These Finds Sum Up My Fall Aesthetic
From barely-there, seductive sheer pieces to oversize leather jackets, edgy aesthetics are leading the charge this fall on and off the runways. Every flavor of style has its moment (nineties minimalism ruled last year, and the timeless-leaning clean-girl aesthetic had its shining moment earlier in the spring), but the pendulum has finally swung over to experimental, "rough around the edges" fashion. The profile of fall 2022 edginess entails lots of leather and skin-exposing tops, with a touch of Y2K nostalgia, and street style pros like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have embraced the look in full force. Consider me sold.
Lea Michele Wore the On-Sale J.Crew Cardigan You've Probably Been Eyeing
Lea Michele is back on Broadway (starring in Funny Girl) and getting plenty of buzz for it. And with buzz comes the paparazzi, which have been regularly photographing her on her way to work. Michele's style is pretty classic and polished, so it's not surprising that she'd be a fan of J.Crew, especially given its recent renaissance (which we've covered expensively). The cardigan she just wore suited her aesthetic but with a chic, trend-forward twist.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Comfy Fall Shoe Trend I Found on Amazon for $30
Just because she gets photographed leaving a Pilates class doesn't mean Hailey Bieber is going to put on any pretenses. There's no quick change into jeans and heels post-workout for her. Instead, she wears what everyone else does: a sports bra, leggings, and comfortable footwear. Specifically, Bieber wore a TnAction...
I Cling to This Cozy Wardrobe Staple Come Fall—9 Ways I'll Be Styling It
While some wardrobe staples come and go, there's absolutely nothing like a classic. A white turtleneck will always be a must-have, in my opinion. Just a few weeks ago, I went through my fall staples to figure out what I was missing. I found that it had been a while since I upgraded my selection of white sweaters. I also found that my favorite white turtleneck was piling and slightly outdated. While a practical person would be bummed to find that a sweater they once loved wasn't right for them anymore, I was thrilled with the opportunity to replace it in my collection.
Net-a-Porter Dropped a Surprise Sale On Epic New Fall Arrivals—39 In My Cart
It’s not very often that Net-a-Porter drops a sale but when they arrive, they’re good. That’s exactly the case with the new Shop to Unlock sale that made me drop everything to see which pieces were sitting in it. Unlike other end-of-season sales, this one is focused on just-in fall arrivals, so you can shop the best new pieces of the season without paying full price. I don’t know about everyone else, but what that means for this editor is that I’m prioritizing my big fall purchases right now.
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
Run, Don't Walk: These 31 Cool-Girl Staples Are in Amazon's Fleeting Prime Sale
As both a prolific shopper and professional writer, I like to think of myself as a hype girl for my favorite fashion items—whether it's a piece I've personally tried and loved or something I've spotted the fashion crowd wearing. Rarely do I miss an opportunity to recommend a great buy, and with the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale wrapping up today, I'm jumping at the chance to tell anyone who will listen about these 31 epic and on-trend finds.
I Live in NYC—30 Items I've Seen Everywhere That Are Currently on Sale
New York City is a place filled with stylish humans. I don’t leave my house without seeing outfits that I want to copy on every corner. The people who find their way among the many boroughs that we call home didn’t end up in NYC by accident. The creativity and style that comes along with living here are most definitely next-level. So when you’re seeing an item everywhere, you know it’s a good buy.
Kourtney Kardashian Went Pants-less in the Boot Trend That Will Surge in 2023
Is it a shirt? Is it a dress? Maybe she’s wearing shorts underneath? Honestly, it doesn’t really matter when the entire outfit comes together around a single stand-out element: the boots. Kourtney Kardashian opted for an over-size Balenciaga T-shirt dress paired with knee-high, flat, chunky Fidan Novruzova boots...
6 Trendy Basics That Are Going to Blow Up, According to J.Crew
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you’ll be well aware of our latest obsession with J.Crew. Since the beginning of summer, we’ve been swooning over the head of women’s design, Olympia Gayot’s clever and cool outfit ideas, and checking the site regularly to see what chic new arrivals they have in store. What we love most about J.Crew right now is that their elevated basics strike the perfect balance of preppy, classic and timeless yet exude a trend-forward touch—whether it’s an of-the-moment color or silhouette—their pieces feel fresh and current. Moreover, J.Crew’s pieces are always super wearable—perfect for work, the weekend, and beyond.
