I'm Allergic to Tackiness—15 Glitter Lipsticks That Meet My High Standards
There are two types of people in the world: those that love glitter and those who despise it. Personally, I'm a huge fan and have been for as long as I can remember. That said, I do understand why some don't like to work with glitter when it comes to makeup. Fallout can be downright annoying (think eye shadow) and removing it can be a pain as well. Luckily, there are a wealth of makeup options formulated to dispel all the things we've grown to hate about glitter, especially in the lipstick genre. Oh, and if you think shimmering lips are tacky, think again!
Beauty Lovers All Have One Thing in Common: Their Love for This Iconic Store
Ask any beauty lover, and they'll tell you that Sally Beauty is the OG spot for scoring salon-quality products at accessible price points. The brand's brick-and-mortar stores have been open since 1964, but its online presence is making products more available than ever. It's where beauty enthusiasts and specialists alike stock up on all the essentials for at-home pampering and maintenance. Whether you need a fresh nail color, the latest hairstyling tools, or even a trusty pair of Ardell lashes, you can always count on Sally Beauty to have what you're looking for. Keep scrolling to shop the latest, including an $11 avocado hair mask with hundreds of five-star reviews.*
I'm Irrationally Excited About Fall Beauty—3 Trends Taking Up My Mental Space
Everyone who knows me knows how important makeup is to my soul, my brain, my personality. So when a new season rolls around and the makeup is a full-on mood, it's hard for me to think of anything else. Vinyl lips? Blue eye shadow? Glazed-donut skin? Fall beauty is giving big energy, and all I can say is buckle up. Now's the time to step outside your comfort zone and use makeup as a way to express yourself. To help get you as excited as I am for the season ahead, I called in three beauty aficionados with excellent taste to curate the fall beauty trends—and products from Macy's—worth your attention.
I'm the Nordstrom Styling Director—These Trends Are Worth It at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is a go-to store for so many because of the wide variety of top-notch merchandise at fantastic pricing. The fall drops have been particularly noteworthy. In fact, we recently shared an edit of standout picks. Well, to give you even further shopping inspiration, we turned to a true Nordy expert—Ruth Basloe, Nordstrom’s styling director—for intel on what she thinks is best to buy at the Rack now.
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
I Swear By These 17 Affordable Amazon Beauty Staples, and They're On Sale
Normally, I only get this excited for Prime Day, but Amazon decided to sneak in another two-day extravaganza that's equally as good: the Prime Early Access Sale. If you haven't already been shopping for all the viral beauty products you saw on TikTok, I'm here to present another category of items for this sale that I'm sure you'll be itching to dive into—budget beauty.
I Live in NYC—30 Items I've Seen Everywhere That Are Currently on Sale
New York City is a place filled with stylish humans. I don’t leave my house without seeing outfits that I want to copy on every corner. The people who find their way among the many boroughs that we call home didn’t end up in NYC by accident. The creativity and style that comes along with living here are most definitely next-level. So when you’re seeing an item everywhere, you know it’s a good buy.
I'm a Gen Z Fashion Writer—These Are the Small Brands I'm Obsessed With
Gen Z Says is a series where we tap different members of Generation Z who'll give us the latest insight on what's cool in the fashion space. While we spend a lot of time looking toward big labels and retailers, nothing beats finding and supporting a small brand that you immediately click with. When perusing through the collections of emerging brands, you'll find the innovation that can often be missing from the bigger labels. India Roby, Gen Zer, and fashion writer happens to agree. Having worked at Nylon and now at Fashionista, her work has helped her gradually build up a mental directory of small designers that are worthy of mainstream attention. Roby is also no stranger to the fast-paced stream of social media, always paying attention to what's perceived as "of the moment." Sites like Twitter and TikTok may have their list of flaws, but they've also created a way for smaller designers to have their moment against all the noise.
The Fall 2022 Starter Pack: The 8 Trends Your Wardrobe Has Been Waiting For
Welcome to the Starter Pack series, a Who What Wear column that dives deep into the seasonal trends everyone's talking about. We've been keeping track of the fall trends to know for quite some time, but the new season is in full swing, making it more exciting to shop for them. While it's fun to peruse knits and boots in August, the crisp October weather is what we need to properly make my autumnal purchases. You may have dozens of trends on your mind, but our Starter Pack series is here to narrow them down. If you're new here, this series is for gathering the fresh trends that the fashion set will be wearing IRL, rather than a runway-only focus.
I'm the Nordstrom Fashion Editor—I Think These Fall Trends Are Most Important
Nordstrom is a go-to retailer for basically everyone on the WWW team. As a result, we cover trending products from the brand on the regular. It's also intriguing to learn what actual Nordstrom staffers are gravitating toward for further style exploration. One of the said industry insiders happens to be Nordstrom's senior managing editor, Kate Bellman.
Lea Michele Wore the On-Sale J.Crew Cardigan You've Probably Been Eyeing
Lea Michele is back on Broadway (starring in Funny Girl) and getting plenty of buzz for it. And with buzz comes the paparazzi, which have been regularly photographing her on her way to work. Michele's style is pretty classic and polished, so it's not surprising that she'd be a fan of J.Crew, especially given its recent renaissance (which we've covered expensively). The cardigan she just wore suited her aesthetic but with a chic, trend-forward twist.
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 22 Best Fashion Finds This Month
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
2 Secrets to Glowy Skin, According to 3 Editors I Trust
The first time I remember coming into contact with Clarins Double Serum ($130) was when I was about 12 years old. My mom took me to the mall to restock her collection, and I guess you could say the rest is history. I'd never seen someone so committed to a single product, applying it like clockwork every single day and always having a fresh bottle on hand. It wasn't until my early 20s that I fully understood Double Serum's status in the beauty industry (and the horror of running out of your favorite product).
The Fall Shoe Trend NYC Girls Can't Stop Wearing Is Actually So Easy to Style
If Hayley Williams tells us a fall shoe trend is chic and actually comfortable, we tend to believe her. If there’s anyone who’s qualified to make such a statement, it’s this busy wellness and fashion TikToker whose daytime nannying gig takes her all over New York City. She requires a shoe that’ll see her through an average workday, which involves creating new content, trying new workouts, checking out new coffee shops, and going on mini adventures with the child she nannies. This fall, her boot style of choice is a chunky platform with a ’90s edge.
I Love Trendy Pieces With a Bit of Edge—These Finds Sum Up My Fall Aesthetic
From barely-there, seductive sheer pieces to oversize leather jackets, edgy aesthetics are leading the charge this fall on and off the runways. Every flavor of style has its moment (nineties minimalism ruled last year, and the timeless-leaning clean-girl aesthetic had its shining moment earlier in the spring), but the pendulum has finally swung over to experimental, "rough around the edges" fashion. The profile of fall 2022 edginess entails lots of leather and skin-exposing tops, with a touch of Y2K nostalgia, and street style pros like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have embraced the look in full force. Consider me sold.
After a Weekend in Napa, I'm Sold on "California Cool"—6 Things I'm Buying
Anyone who follows me on Instagram knows that I'll take any excuse to go on a vacation. Two weeks doesn't pass without my friends seeing me post from another city or country that I had been dying to explore. A place that has been on my list for some time now just so happens to be Napa Valley. Take a drive outside of San Francisco and you'll find yourself in what I would consider a bit of an underrated luxury travel destination.
Taylor Swift Brought Back the Shoe Trend Millennials Were Obsessed With in 2014
It’s rare, but some things truly never go out of style. They may languish in closets or at resale shops, but sooner or later, they re-emerge, taking their rightful spot back into the rotation. One such piece is, of course, the heeled loafer. While its flat-soled cousin has been a fashion girl mainstay more recently, Taylor Swift, millennial cat queen, and style chameleon is officially bringing back her go-to shoe from 2014.
Victoria Beckham Just Made Leggings Look Posh With These Unexpected Shoes
Victoria Beckham doesn't always wear leggings, but when she does, she makes them look impossibly cool. I'm used to seeing Beckham in her signature midi dresses and skirts, but she was just photographed in New York City wearing classic black leggings. She nixed sneakers in favor of pointy-toe stiletto boots,...
