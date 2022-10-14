ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What the papers say – October 14

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
At the end of the working week the newspapers continue to be dominated by the under-pressure Prime Minister as she holds talks over rowing back key elements of her tax-cutting plans.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Express and the Financial Times say Liz Truss is preparing a new mini budget U-turn in the latest blow to her authority.

The i adds that, at the time of going to print, it appeared those new U-turn talks would be taking place while the Chancellor was out of the country.

The Daily Telegraph has Kwasi Kwarteng insisting he is “not going anywhere” as Number 10 prepared to reverse a tax cut at the heart of his mini-Budget.

The Prime Minister “has 17 days to save her job”, according to “mutinous Conservative MPs”, the Daily Mail front page says.

The Daily Star covers the saga with an image of a lettuce and Ms Truss with the headline: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”

Metro continues to cover the trial of the alleged “baby poisoner” nurse.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Sun both feature Gary Lineker: the first paper has the Match of the Day presenter saying he knows of two Premier League stars who are “very close” to coming out and called on them to do so amid the backdrop of the Qatar World Cup – where homosexuality is a crime punishable by seven years in jail. The latter paper says he is “furious” with a referee who is selling the £3 million match ball from Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal against England.

