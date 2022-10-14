Welcome to the Starter Pack series, a Who What Wear column that dives deep into the seasonal trends everyone's talking about. We've been keeping track of the fall trends to know for quite some time, but the new season is in full swing, making it more exciting to shop for them. While it's fun to peruse knits and boots in August, the crisp October weather is what we need to properly make my autumnal purchases. You may have dozens of trends on your mind, but our Starter Pack series is here to narrow them down. If you're new here, this series is for gathering the fresh trends that the fashion set will be wearing IRL, rather than a runway-only focus.

