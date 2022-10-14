Read full article on original website
The Fall 2022 Starter Pack: The 8 Trends Your Wardrobe Has Been Waiting For
Welcome to the Starter Pack series, a Who What Wear column that dives deep into the seasonal trends everyone's talking about. We've been keeping track of the fall trends to know for quite some time, but the new season is in full swing, making it more exciting to shop for them. While it's fun to peruse knits and boots in August, the crisp October weather is what we need to properly make my autumnal purchases. You may have dozens of trends on your mind, but our Starter Pack series is here to narrow them down. If you're new here, this series is for gathering the fresh trends that the fashion set will be wearing IRL, rather than a runway-only focus.
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
I Love Trendy Pieces With a Bit of Edge—These Finds Sum Up My Fall Aesthetic
From barely-there, seductive sheer pieces to oversize leather jackets, edgy aesthetics are leading the charge this fall on and off the runways. Every flavor of style has its moment (nineties minimalism ruled last year, and the timeless-leaning clean-girl aesthetic had its shining moment earlier in the spring), but the pendulum has finally swung over to experimental, "rough around the edges" fashion. The profile of fall 2022 edginess entails lots of leather and skin-exposing tops, with a touch of Y2K nostalgia, and street style pros like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have embraced the look in full force. Consider me sold.
Katie Holmes's Maxi-Dress-and-Boots Combo Is First on My List to Copy This Fall
Of all the fall trends that debuted on the runways in February, the one that undoubtably stood out the most was maxi lengths, which swept (pun intended) the competition after a spring practically dedicated to shrinking hemlines. And now that autumn has arrived, we can say with assurance that the trend is all it was cracked up to be and then some. Just ask Katie Holmes, who wore a simple yet wildly chic maxi-length black dress by Khaite to a Bulgari event this week, paired with the boot trend of the season: sleek knee-highs.
I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
6 Trendy Basics That Are Going to Blow Up, According to J.Crew
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you’ll be well aware of our latest obsession with J.Crew. Since the beginning of summer, we’ve been swooning over the head of women’s design, Olympia Gayot’s clever and cool outfit ideas, and checking the site regularly to see what chic new arrivals they have in store. What we love most about J.Crew right now is that their elevated basics strike the perfect balance of preppy, classic and timeless yet exude a trend-forward touch—whether it’s an of-the-moment color or silhouette—their pieces feel fresh and current. Moreover, J.Crew’s pieces are always super wearable—perfect for work, the weekend, and beyond.
The Celeb-Approved Airport Outfit Everyone Will Wear for the Rest of 2022
When it comes to travel outfits, comfort is one thing that is always top of mind when I'm getting dressed. That often means that my looks have revolved around leggings and sweatpants because it simply doesn't get more comfortable than that. Recently, though, I've been feeling inspired to get dressed in airport outfits that feel more polished but still have the elements of comfort I've grown used to when wearing loungewear.
Kourtney Kardashian Went Pants-less in the Boot Trend That Will Surge in 2023
Is it a shirt? Is it a dress? Maybe she’s wearing shorts underneath? Honestly, it doesn’t really matter when the entire outfit comes together around a single stand-out element: the boots. Kourtney Kardashian opted for an over-size Balenciaga T-shirt dress paired with knee-high, flat, chunky Fidan Novruzova boots...
Princess Kate Just Wore a '90s Chanel Blazer With Trendy Puddle Pants
Kate Middleton, the newly appointed Princess of Wales, rarely wears vintage pieces, but today she threw us for a loop with her stunning Chanel blazer from the '90s. The color, however, is a Middleton signature, as the cobalt blue color matches the sapphire engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.
29 Pairs of Designer Shoes You'll Actually Wear Over and Over
When it comes to shopping, few things are more painful than spending a lot of money on something and rarely wearing it. I know that I've experienced this form of fashion pain on more than one occasion. I try to take my time contemplating big purchases such as designer shoes and only want to spend that much money on pairs that I'll wear over and over. And the good news is that designer shoes are made to last, so they could potentially be a part of your wardrobe and life for years to come.
I'm the Nordstrom Fashion Editor—I Think These Fall Trends Are Most Important
Nordstrom is a go-to retailer for basically everyone on the WWW team. As a result, we cover trending products from the brand on the regular. It's also intriguing to learn what actual Nordstrom staffers are gravitating toward for further style exploration. One of the said industry insiders happens to be Nordstrom's senior managing editor, Kate Bellman.
Lea Michele Wore the On-Sale J.Crew Cardigan You've Probably Been Eyeing
Lea Michele is back on Broadway (starring in Funny Girl) and getting plenty of buzz for it. And with buzz comes the paparazzi, which have been regularly photographing her on her way to work. Michele's style is pretty classic and polished, so it's not surprising that she'd be a fan of J.Crew, especially given its recent renaissance (which we've covered expensively). The cardigan she just wore suited her aesthetic but with a chic, trend-forward twist.
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 22 Best Fashion Finds This Month
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
9 Current Fall Jacket Trends I Just Found Secondhand for Under $100
If you're not shopping for vintage or secondhand leather jackets, you're missing out. On a recent quest to find a new fall jacket, I stumbled upon so many insanely good vintage and pre-loved finds that I just had to dedicate a whole story to it. The best part is that these jackets lean into some of this season's biggest trends—think '90s minimalist leather blazers, retro aviator jackets, and shearling toppers that, in addition to being environmentally friendly, are unique one-offs so you can be sure that no one else will own the same piece. Moreover, who doesn't love that special thrill that comes from giving an old garment new life?
I Cling to This Cozy Wardrobe Staple Come Fall—9 Ways I'll Be Styling It
While some wardrobe staples come and go, there's absolutely nothing like a classic. A white turtleneck will always be a must-have, in my opinion. Just a few weeks ago, I went through my fall staples to figure out what I was missing. I found that it had been a while since I upgraded my selection of white sweaters. I also found that my favorite white turtleneck was piling and slightly outdated. While a practical person would be bummed to find that a sweater they once loved wasn't right for them anymore, I was thrilled with the opportunity to replace it in my collection.
Anne Hathaway Wore Fall's Trendiest Boots in the Most Fashion-Girl Way
Anne Hathaway is on a promotional tour right now for her new film Armageddon Time, and her wardrobe for it is a solid 10 out of 10. She and her stylist, Erin Walsh, are really giving the people what they want, as Hathaway has become one of 2022's biggest style stars. Each of her looks on the campaign trail has been epic, but I'm here to talk about one that she wore for a morning talk show appearance this week.
Anna Wintour's Airport Outfit Includes the Shoe Trend I'd Never Travel In
Anna Wintour is nothing if not consistent. Of course, you already know that she's worn the same sunglasses and bob haircut for as long as she's been EIC of Vogue—which is to say, a very long time. She also never wavers from her signature outfit formula: a printed midi or maxi dress with knee-high heeled boots. And as it turns out, this is true even when she's traveling through JFK Airport in New York.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Comfy Fall Shoe Trend I Found on Amazon for $30
Just because she gets photographed leaving a Pilates class doesn't mean Hailey Bieber is going to put on any pretenses. There's no quick change into jeans and heels post-workout for her. Instead, she wears what everyone else does: a sports bra, leggings, and comfortable footwear. Specifically, Bieber wore a TnAction...
Fashion Editors Love J.Crew and Madewell for Elevated Basics—These Items Hit
The fashion editors on our team unanimously agree that basics are the foundational staples in a closet. These versatile pieces help balance out that trusty wardrobe. While we all turn to a variety of brands and retailers for basics, there are two stores that are often front-runners for those elevated styles. Yes, I'm talking about J.Crew and Madewell.
