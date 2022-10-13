Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open
UPTOWN — Residents and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to rededicate the Winthrop Family Historical Garden to honor the Black residents who fought racist segregation to make Uptown their home. The community area and garden at 4628 N. Winthrop Ave. was redesigned and renamed to recognize Black residents who...
Chicago veteran Fannie Farmer turns 100
CHICAGO (CSB) -- Fannie Farmer, a longtime Chicago resident and World War II veteran, just turned 100! During her life, Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps before openeing her own beauty salon on the West Side. She then went to work for the VA and helped other veterans. Saturday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and service to our country. CBS 2 asked her advice for others. "Be good and kind, honest and truthful. You might make 105," she said. When asked the scret to her longevity, Farmer said it's keeping a schedule. We're told she makes her own breakfast every day, and before COVID she would often ride the bus to the VA.
Closed South Loop Club HotHouse Announces Comeback, Raising $250,000 To Launch New Bronzeville Location
GRAND BOULEVARD — Sixteen years after closing its Balbo Street location, beloved cultural venue HotHouse is making a comeback with a crowdsourcing campaign to support its move to Bronzeville. The team behind the revival plans to buy the Donnelly Chicago Youth Center, 3947-3953 S. Michigan Ave. The 24,000-square-foot building...
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
Hyde Park Stories: Spinning Water and Bird of Peace
Two statues in Nichols Park tell of a dream some people had during urban renewal. As with most utopias, the dream was dashed on the rocks of human nature. After World War II, Hyde Park was at a crossroads. During the war, there was a massive expansion of industry in Chicago; workers flooded into a city without enough housing. Landlords illegally subdivided poorly maintained, aging apartments. Too many families shared bathrooms, cooked on bad wiring and died in fires. People moved frequently, caring little about the community. They bought cars, streets were congested and small stores suffered because people shopped where there were parking lots. Crime was so high in May of 1952, 25% of the crime in the city of Chicago happened in Hyde Park.
Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz
The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters
In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
The Chicago Housing Authority Keeps Giving Up Valuable Land While HUD Rubber-Stamps The Deals
CHICAGO — The deal had been orchestrated by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, but even her allies knew the optics were bad: Land long set aside for low-income housing would be turned over to a professional soccer team owned by a billionaire. And criticism was intensifying. Bombarded with questions during...
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
