MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two teenagers, are dead and parts of US-1 are closed after a fiery crash in Martin County Tuesday. A teenager was driving a Tesla southbound on US-1 on the inside lane when a second vehicle was traveling north and made a left turn in the intersection onto 14th Street, troopers said. The front of both vehicles collided and the Tesla overturned and caught fire.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO