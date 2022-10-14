Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Family of woman, toddler killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach suing the company
The family of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach are suing the company. The deadly shooting happened in June 2021 when the suspect, Timothy J. Wall, 55, opened fire on the child before killing the child's grandmother. He shot himself...
Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
Port St. Lucie police officer hit by car while directing traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie police officer is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car while responding to a crash Tuesday night. The officer responded to a multi-vehicle crash on SE Felix and Southbend Boulevard at 7:20 p.m. He was directing traffic when he was hit at 8:12 p.m., according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
'Joy and inspiration to all of us': Loved ones remember former teacher killed in Martin County car crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones are remembering the lives lost in atragic car accident in Martin County Tuesday afternoon. "They were celebrating their anniversary yesterday and turning into their community and then propelled out into eternity," the Rev. Darrell Norman, pastor of First Baptist Church in Stuart, told WPBF 25 News.
2 teenagers, 2 adults killed in fiery crash that closed parts of US-1 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two teenagers, are dead and parts of US-1 are closed after a fiery crash in Martin County Tuesday. A teenager was driving a Tesla southbound on US-1 on the inside lane when a second vehicle was traveling north and made a left turn in the intersection onto 14th Street, troopers said. The front of both vehicles collided and the Tesla overturned and caught fire.
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
Palm Beach County looking to fill 9,000 hospitality jobs at hiring event
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The hospitality industry in Palm Beach County needs about 90,000 employees to run smoothly, but a month shy of the busy season, more than 9,000 are still needed. Dozens of restaurants, hotels and attractions from across the county held a job fair to try...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Latin Quarters
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dina Rubio's family emigrated from Nicaragua when she was a teenager. Now, she and her husband are behind Don Ramon Cuban restaurants across Palm Beach County. WPBF 25 News anchor Felicia Rodriguez goes behind the scenes of the restaurants to show the challenges Rubio...
