West Palm Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Port St. Lucie police officer hit by car while directing traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie police officer is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car while responding to a crash Tuesday night. The officer responded to a multi-vehicle crash on SE Felix and Southbend Boulevard at 7:20 p.m. He was directing traffic when he was hit at 8:12 p.m., according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

2 teenagers, 2 adults killed in fiery crash that closed parts of US-1 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two teenagers, are dead and parts of US-1 are closed after a fiery crash in Martin County Tuesday. A teenager was driving a Tesla southbound on US-1 on the inside lane when a second vehicle was traveling north and made a left turn in the intersection onto 14th Street, troopers said. The front of both vehicles collided and the Tesla overturned and caught fire.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hispanic Heritage Month: Latin Quarters

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dina Rubio's family emigrated from Nicaragua when she was a teenager. Now, she and her husband are behind Don Ramon Cuban restaurants across Palm Beach County. WPBF 25 News anchor Felicia Rodriguez goes behind the scenes of the restaurants to show the challenges Rubio...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

