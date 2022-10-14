Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is set to start warming back into the 70s and eventually back into the 80s this week. A high pressure system is expected to take over our area and dry out the region. Additionally, afternoon highs are expected to warm into the mid 70s Thursday and into the 80s Friday.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Back in the 70s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday! Still chilly in the low 70s, warming trend kicks in. Make sure you are bundling up this morning with those jackets and sweaters🧥, it is getting awfully chilly overnight in the 40s now!. Expect a high of 71...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Last day in the 60s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Last day in the 60s before a warming trend kicks in!. Make sure you are bundling up this morning with those jackets and sweaters🧥, we are starting off in the 50s in El Paso and 40s in Las Cruces!
KVIA
Rain storms hit the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Potentially Strong T-Showers, Localized Flooding Possible Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Prepare for a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday. We face the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. That’s the reason I triggered the Weather Authority Alert. Weather Watcher Dorothy Rivera sent the picture below of streets flooding in Las Cruces with the last round of t-showers. Be very careful should the scene repeat itself on Sunday. Here’s your forecast…
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Ken Strawn, showing off the beautiful morning sky Monday over Las Cruces. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: A Powerful Low-Pressure System & Cold Front Could Cause Flooding This Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
We are in for some very big changes this weekend. I am especially concerned about Sunday with the threat of heavy rainfall and potentially strong storms. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: For Football Friday Night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few drops here and there. The SW winds will...
ladailypost.com
Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed
During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
Northwest El Paso Residents Will Be Without Water Monday Night And Here’s Why
If you live in Northwest El Paso plan ahead when it comes to showering or any other task that includes water. Why? Because El Paso Water announced a scheduled temporary water outage beginning Monday night. The scheduled water outage will begin Monday, October 17th at 8 p.m. and will last...
El Paso News
It’s Taco Tuesday, some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is spoiled by having so many good places to eat!. From pizza places to burgers and of course, Mexican food, there seems to be something for everyone. In this article we take a look at some of the best places in El...
Iconic Fred Loya Light Show Moves To Ascarate Park And El Pasoans Have Mixed Emotions
After a two year hiatus, The Fred Loya light show is coming back but with a twist. El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership to bring the Fred Loya holiday light show to Ascarate Park. The light show has been an El Paso tradition that brought hundreds of...
El Paso’s Hilarious Comments On What A Sun Halo Means
El Paso's nature can truly be a thing of beauty sometimes. People might not care for the desert landscape but it has its charms. One of the biggest pros of living in the desert is the view of the Sun. One photo in particular has people talking a lot on social media.
Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso
It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
Cracker Barrel to open east El Paso restaurant near Eastlake area in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Cracker Barrel restaurant will open in east El Paso in the Eastlake area in late November, the company announced. The restaurant will be at 13381 Gateway West and it will hire more than 200 full- and part-time employees. The hiring process began Monday, Oct. 7. You can go […]
klaq.com
Final Fiesta De Las Luces of 2022 Saturday in Downtown El Paso
Party under the lights of Fiesta de las Luces one last time this year. The downtown El Paso fiesta closes out the 2022 season with one last Saturday of live entertainment, art, eats, and family-friendly fun all packed into one festive evening. The free-to-attend event will include food trucks and...
4 Unique El Paso Bakeries To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
We all have cravings for something sweet & we have no shortage of bakeries in El Paso. Some are truly unique experiences that are worth a visit. 1. Arcoris Fine Bakery: Have you ever wanted a Dragonball Z cake,. or a Sonic cake?. or a cake that shows your love...
Fred Loya El Paso Christmas Lights Show might return this year
EL PASO, Texas -- The light show at Fred Loya's home is the destination for thousands of El Pasoans every year. This year, things may be a little different, as he may partner with the County for the Holiday Lights at Ascarate Park to increase tourism. Fred Loya has canceled the annual show since 2020 due to The post Fred Loya El Paso Christmas Lights Show might return this year appeared first on KVIA.
TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
A 4th Great American Steakhouse Restaurant Opens In West El Paso
Great American Steakhouse expands with a new location off Sunland Park in west El Paso. Texans love steak, and while El Paso is often associated with some of the best Mexican food this side of the border, it's also one of the best places in the state to score a big juicy steak.
