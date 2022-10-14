ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is set to start warming back into the 70s and eventually back into the 80s this week. A high pressure system is expected to take over our area and dry out the region. Additionally, afternoon highs are expected to warm into the mid 70s Thursday and into the 80s Friday.
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Back in the 70s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday! Still chilly in the low 70s, warming trend kicks in. Make sure you are bundling up this morning with those jackets and sweaters🧥, it is getting awfully chilly overnight in the 40s now!. Expect a high of 71...
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Last day in the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Last day in the 60s before a warming trend kicks in!. Make sure you are bundling up this morning with those jackets and sweaters🧥, we are starting off in the 50s in El Paso and 40s in Las Cruces!
KVIA

Rain storms hit the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
El Paso News

Weather Authority Alert: Potentially Strong T-Showers, Localized Flooding Possible Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Prepare for a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday. We face the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. That’s the reason I triggered the Weather Authority Alert. Weather Watcher Dorothy Rivera sent the picture below of streets flooding in Las Cruces with the last round of t-showers. Be very careful should the scene repeat itself on Sunday. Here’s your forecast…
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Ken Strawn, showing off the beautiful morning sky Monday over Las Cruces. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
ladailypost.com

Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed

During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
95.5 KLAQ

Five Naturally Scary & Very Haunted Spots Around El Paso

It doesn't necessarily have to be Halloween for you to go get creeped out. Halloween is upon us and the KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror are back in action. We've not only reopened the haunted houses, we're also giving away a trip to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. Here's a "top 5" list of naturally scary places.
klaq.com

Final Fiesta De Las Luces of 2022 Saturday in Downtown El Paso

Party under the lights of Fiesta de las Luces one last time this year. The downtown El Paso fiesta closes out the 2022 season with one last Saturday of live entertainment, art, eats, and family-friendly fun all packed into one festive evening. The free-to-attend event will include food trucks and...
KVIA ABC-7

Fred Loya El Paso Christmas Lights Show might return this year

EL PASO, Texas -- The light show at Fred Loya's home is the destination for thousands of El Pasoans every year. This year, things may be a little different, as he may partner with the County for the Holiday Lights at Ascarate Park to increase tourism. Fred Loya has canceled the annual show since 2020 due to The post Fred Loya El Paso Christmas Lights Show might return this year appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
