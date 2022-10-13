New COVID boosters for kids 5 and up are coming. But half of Chicago’s 5- to 11-year-olds remain unvaccinated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's public transit has been on the ropes with a pandemic drop in ridership coupled with spikes of violent crime. A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed on the Belmont Red Line station Thursday night. He's one of about 500 victims on the Chicago Transit Authority's trains and stations this year, which is on pace to be the most violent in two decades, according to an analysis of Chicago Police Department data. While the Chicago Police Department boosted its presence at stations this summer, an analysis of the department's dispatch data shows...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO