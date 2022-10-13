New COVID boosters for kids 5 and up are coming. But half of Chicago’s 5- to 11-year-olds remain unvaccinated

Read full article on original website
Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID cases, 14 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,832 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Friday.
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix
Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
Shooting death of 13-year-old in North Side park ‘appears to have been an accident,’ alderman says
The fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy inside a North Side park on Friday evening was an accident, Chicago Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) told her constituents in an email Saturday night. An off-duty Chicago police officer found the boy under a gazebo at Lerner Park, 7000 North Sacramento, after hearing...
87-year-old woman found dead at senior living facility was beaten to death, autopsy finds
An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. An autopsy determined she was assaulted, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
Chicago police investigating 2 separate kidnapping, armed robberies minutes apart near Wrigley Field
In both cases, police say, the victims were forced into a grey sedan, driven for a few blocks, robbed and then let go.
Chicago police: Man found dead in parked car with gunshot wound to the head
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. At about 12:49 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shots spotter alert in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street and located a 43-year-old man inside of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
Violent crime is spiking along the CTA train system: A look at the numbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's public transit has been on the ropes with a pandemic drop in ridership coupled with spikes of violent crime. A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed on the Belmont Red Line station Thursday night. He's one of about 500 victims on the Chicago Transit Authority's trains and stations this year, which is on pace to be the most violent in two decades, according to an analysis of Chicago Police Department data. While the Chicago Police Department boosted its presence at stations this summer, an analysis of the department's dispatch data shows...
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
Prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against Cook County judge arrested at Beverly home
CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said Monday. Cook County Circuit Judge Carl Boyd - assigned to the 6th Municipal District in the Markham courthouse - was...
RSV in babies, toddlers filling up pediatric hospital beds in Chicago unusually early, doctors warn
"We are very busy with RSV," said Dr. Laura Meltzer, a pediatric hospitalist at Rush University Medical Center. "It's an unusually early time in the season to see so many children sick."
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
