Helena, MT

montanarightnow.com

Rangers plan 600-acre prescribed burn west of Lincoln

Fire personnel on the Lincoln Ranger District are preparing for a prescribed burn on both public and private land in the Helmville-area. Prescribed burning could begin as soon as Tuesday and is anticipated to last two days, pending favorable conditions. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Service is working closely...
HELMVILLE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana VA Offers National Drug Takeback Locations

HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day. Montana VA is offering two single-day, drop off locations for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
HELENA, MT

