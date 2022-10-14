ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
andrews.edu

Deans List Released for Summer 2022

Andrews University has announced the undergraduate deans list for summer semester 2022. The students listed have maintained a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while having at least 12 credits, no incompletes and no grade below a B. Anyabolu, Ikenna C. Asante, Prince. Bennett, Shannelle. Blagojev, Nick. Bofetiado, Alec Janli...
andrews.edu

October 2022 Update: Andrews Presidential Search

October 2022 Update on the Andrews University Presidential Search Process. I want to keep you informed of the activities of the Andrews University Presidential Search Committee (AUPSC) as it supports the Board of Trustees in the selection of the next Andrews president. The first meeting of our AUPSC occurred on...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy