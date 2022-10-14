ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors

VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why. Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
Washington & Lee defeats Ferrum to remain undefeated in ODAC play

FERRUM, Va. – The Generals overcame an early fumble and a 7-point deficit to defeat rival Ferrum 17-7. The win moves Washington & Lee to 5-1 overall, while the Panthers remain winless at 0-6. Ferrum took a 7-0 lead after a fumble recovery led to a Joshua Ellerbe 9-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Panthers lead. The Generals pulled even for the half. Eli Hildebrandt found Alex Baught for a 67-yard throw-and-catch down to the Ferrum 9. Hildebrandt cashed in from 4 yards out for a 7-7 halftime score.
FERRUM, VA
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools to dismiss early Friday

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will release students two hours early on Friday, Oct. 21. The school division says the early dismissal will allow staff to participate in professional development. Schools will reopen on a normal schedule on Monday, Oct. 24.
LOW MOOR, VA
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to be a head-on collision. All...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
ROANOKE, VA
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Disabled tractor-trailer on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene is now cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on Interstate 81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities the tractor-trailer broke down at the 128.3 mile marker. As of 7:19 a.m., the north left shoulder and left...
State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 39-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday in Patrick County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it occurred at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632. A 1994 Ford Ranger was heading west on Route 58...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
ROANOKE, VA

