Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 2,211 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 360,490. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Consumer attorney files suit against popular restaurant chain for silent inflation fees
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency says the members will serve in the military. Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your top...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry
Boil water advisory for Navy line users could be lifted as early as Saturday
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hawaii is set...
Feeling pain at the pump? AAA says there’s no clear timeline when prices could ease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii gas prices are nearly $1.40 higher than the national average at $5.22 per gallon. That price is better compared to California, where drivers are coughing up an average of nearly $6 per gallon. But, it’s still a lot considering some places on the mainland like Texas, where they are seeing prices closer to $3.30.
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history: WWII-era plane gives more insight Pearl Harbor attack. During the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Imperial Japan used Aichi Dive Bombers to deliver their payloads. The type of aircraft was known as the “Val.”
Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 45-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and other firearms offenses in connection with an argument earlier this month during which he allegedly shot at his girlfriend while she was driving. Authorities said the argument happened Oct. 14. They say Jarret Kaneshiro, of Hilo, allegedly shot...
What The Tech: Student loan forgiveness scams
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Repairs have been made to the biggest break and now water will be reintroduced. Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas. Hawaii is set to see above average rainfall for the wet season, National Weather Service officials said. Airline worker seriously injured...
Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Recent rain events serve as potential indicator of what’s ahead for Hawaii’s winter. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. The National Weather...
Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.
Hawaii News Now WX
A front will mainly impact the western end of the state bringing in some heavy pockets of rain and blustery north winds meaning stormy waters. We are tracking a weak front Wednesday into Thursday. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. We...
HNN political analyst discusses Jan. 6 investigation; Hawaii races
Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users. The military says it could take more than a week to fix the three water mains that ruptured Friday. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The website to...
Recent rain events serve as potential indicator of what’s ahead for Hawaii’s winter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
Forecast: Stable, dry weather today before frontal system to bring showers statewide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue Tuesday, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands Wednesday, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase...
