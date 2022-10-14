Thank you Mr Peterson for being a responsible property owner and bringing these issues up to our politicians. Its honorable, as a renter, to hear that Albuquerque's largest property owner is hearing his tenants' concerns and is being the voice of his tenants' towards our politicians. Thank you for speaking up on behalf of those who have to foot the bill caused by the inflation created by those $100,000 security bills because nobody wants to chose between the $100,000 security bill vs the $100,000 insurance deductable for damage done to property by the out of control street scenes of albu_crazy. Be that sQueaky wheel cuz the Q needs some oil.
All the Mayor and APD could say was that his complaints were political- who cares what they are! Crime is OUT OF CONTROL in ALBUQUERQUE! Do the jobs you’re paid to do and enforce the law!
perhaps the police wouldn't need to work so hard if property owners and citizens were allowed to protect themselves and if we had a culture were more people were willing to learn and teach others how to protect themselves and others. imagine if the criminals actually feared us? then they might not want to be criminals.
