ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 13

Tenayah Freeman
5d ago

Thank you Mr Peterson for being a responsible property owner and bringing these issues up to our politicians. Its honorable, as a renter, to hear that Albuquerque's largest property owner is hearing his tenants' concerns and is being the voice of his tenants' towards our politicians. Thank you for speaking up on behalf of those who have to foot the bill caused by the inflation created by those $100,000 security bills because nobody wants to chose between the $100,000 security bill vs the $100,000 insurance deductable for damage done to property by the out of control street scenes of albu_crazy. Be that sQueaky wheel cuz the Q needs some oil.

Reply
9
bink
5d ago

All the Mayor and APD could say was that his complaints were political- who cares what they are! Crime is OUT OF CONTROL in ALBUQUERQUE! Do the jobs you’re paid to do and enforce the law!

Reply(1)
8
anonymous
5d ago

perhaps the police wouldn't need to work so hard if property owners and citizens were allowed to protect themselves and if we had a culture were more people were willing to learn and teach others how to protect themselves and others. imagine if the criminals actually feared us? then they might not want to be criminals.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

29 migrants found in alleged stash house in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has been charged after federal investigators found 29 migrants in an alleged stash house in northwest Albuquerque. Court documents say federal investigators began an investigation into human smuggling, narcotics and firearms trafficking at a house on 90th Street in Albuquerque. Federal investigators say they...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating delayed homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a man died months after he was injured, and they are now investigating the case as a homicide. Police say they responded to Freeway Liquors on 2nd St. last month about a man, later identified as 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma, with a head injury. At the time, the injury […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Halloween store robbed at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the west side. A Spirit Halloween store was robbed in broad daylight. When an employee tried to stop the suspects, one pulled a gun in front of small kids. Jesse Orion is the New Mexico District...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near 2nd Street and San Lorenzo. Police say Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. a motorcycle and SUV were involved in a crash that left the motorcyclist dead. APD says the motorcycle was speeding and did not have its front headlight on when an SUV […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust

An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor

SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque outlines a new plan to revitalize downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Downtown often has some of our favorite places, but with the pandemic, there's not as many businesses. Over the years, we've seen many different plans to try and revitalize downtown, now another one. “We're in a situation where we have high commercial vacancy rates and we...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Convicted killer asks judge to reconsider life sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Esias Madrid, the killer of Manzano High School student Jayden Chavez-Silver, is asking a judge to reconsider his life sentence. His attorney’s argue he should have been prosecuted and sentenced under the serious youthful offender guidelines, since he was 17-years-old at the time. Madrid shot Chavez-Silver in a drive-by at a house […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Twenty-nine migrants found in alleged West Side cartel stash house

Padilla is facing human smuggling, fentanyl distribution and being a felon in possession of a gun charges. Federal agents targeting a smuggling operation with possible cartel ties found 29 migrants, drugs and a gun at a property late last month on Albuquerque’s West Side. Court records show that a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

ABQ City Council rejects rent control memorial

There were tense moments during Monday night’s Albuquerque City Council public comment section of their meeting. The topic on everyone’s mind, rent control. The chamber was filled with rent control proponents, notable among them were members of the People’s Housing Project, who were peppered around the seats in yellow shirts.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dragon’s House of Horror hits roadblock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular haunted house is ready to scare hundreds of customers. However, there’s a big problem; people are hitting a roadblock when they drive there. “Eight hundred feet, they won’t allow us to cross 800 feet,” said William Robinson, Manager of Dragon’s House of Horror.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy