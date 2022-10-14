Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Hicksville thwarts Sherwood Fairview's quest
Sherwood Fairview was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Hicksville prevailed 28-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hicksville darted in front of Sherwood Fairview 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro
Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Toledo Central Catholic drops a goose egg on Fremont Ross
An electrician would've been needed to get Fremont Ross on the scoreboard because Toledo Central Catholic wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Fremont Ross faced off on October 15, 2021 at Fremont Ross...
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defiance Tinora rides to cruise-control win over Edgerton
Defiance Tinora scored early and often to roll over Edgerton 31-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Defiance Tinora opened with a 17-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns tough verdict over Tiffin Calvert
With little to no wiggle room, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon nosed past Tiffin Calvert 21-18 on October 14 in Ohio football. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown
JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Hillsdale Senior Night
Hillsdale recognized fall sports and marching band seniors before the start of Friday's game against Northwestern at Hillsdale. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022
DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash
Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
13abc.com
More development in the pipeline for Rossford
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
nbc24.com
Two women seriously hurt in crash in Seneca County Sunday
Liberty Township - A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy Cooper was...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigates Two-Vehicle Serious Injury Crash Near Delta
Delta – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on October 13, 2022 at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on County...
13abc.com
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
