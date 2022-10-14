Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO