Archbold, OH

richlandsource.com

Hicksville thwarts Sherwood Fairview's quest

Sherwood Fairview was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Hicksville prevailed 28-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hicksville darted in front of Sherwood Fairview 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
HICKSVILLE, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro

Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
TEKONSHA, MI
richlandsource.com

Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown

JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Hillsdale Senior Night

Hillsdale recognized fall sports and marching band seniors before the start of Friday's game against Northwestern at Hillsdale. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
HILLSDALE, MI
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
LIMA, OH
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash

Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

More development in the pipeline for Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
ROSSFORD, OH
nbc24.com

Two women seriously hurt in crash in Seneca County Sunday

Liberty Township - A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy Cooper was...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city

Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH

