Rival Sons Go Full ‘Kill Bill’ in New Video ‘Nobody Wants to Die’

By Joseph Hudak
 5 days ago
“Nobody wants to die, but they know they’re gonna have to,” Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan howls in the band’s first new music since 2019’s Feral Roots . “Nobody Wants to Die” arrives with a cinematic video directed by Éli Sokhn that lives up to the song’s title, a blood-and-bombs tale of a mysterious Preacher doing a deadly battle with a gang of killers. Buchanan plays the Preacher, while his bandmates, wielding chains, clubs, and knives, are the heavies. Set in a desolate desert town, the video has Kill Bill grindhouse vibes for days and is a literal blast — but we won’t spoil it for you.

The hard-charging “Nobody Wants to Die” — with a wicked solo from the group’s Scott Holiday — is the first single off the band’s upcoming album Darkfighter , which is due March 10 and once again unites the California band with Nashville super-producer Dave Cobb.

“You live your life knowing that the sword of Damocles is hanging over your head by a thread. You’re fully aware of the impermanence of your existence, but you can’t think about it all the time — or it’ll fuck your life up,” Buchanan says of the new song in a statement. “It doesn’t matter who you are; the great equalizer is coming. I was thinking of this because the music sounded like pursuit.”

Rival Sons will play a special show at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

Darkfighter tracklist:
“Mirrors”
“Nobody Wants to Die”
“Bird in the Hand”
“Bright Light”
“Rapture”
“Guillotine”
“Horses Breath”
“Darkside”

