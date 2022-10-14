ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

ATLANTA (AP) — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career. The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi had a simple explanation for his dazzling array of skills.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Checking in on the senior seasons of the 2023 PSU recruits

Penn State is back home this week to take on the Minnesota Gophers. On top of that, James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff have been keeping the recruiting train alive throughout the season. We have spent every other week throughout the college football season checking in on the recruits of what we have from the 2023 class thus far. We have also discussed some key Penn State targets, some that the Nittany Lions have shown interest in. We have also taken a deeper look into the 2024 class of high school football recruits. This week, we are back to checking...
