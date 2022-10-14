ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence

By Jose Franco, Taylor Schaub
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night.

The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence.

At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as his team’s game against Delano has been canceled.

“At the end of the day, wins and losses come, but we want students to be safe,” Martinez said. “Not just Wasco is on edge, but everyone is on edge, because everyone just wants to be safe.”

McFarland and Wasco school districts have canceled all athletics events, while several Delano sporting events have been cut, moved, or postponed.

Football draws the biggest crowds and as of Thursday evening, three games have been affected.

  • Wasco vs. Delano, no contest – canceled
  • McFarland vs. Kennedy, McFarland forfeit – canceled
  • Chavez vs. Taft, canceled

Law enforcement agencies in Shafter, McFarland, Wasco , Thursday evening updated the public that there were no credible threats of violence in those communities.

KGET

KGET

