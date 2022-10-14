Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Biscuits With Spiced Apple Butter
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Biscuits with Spiced Apple Butter – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Experiment with your air fryer and try out these biscuits!. Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1/4 cup packed brown sugar. 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice. 2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 43. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win a Restaurant Gift Card
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a gift card to Cousin...
Pair of Oil City Children Shine at Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Fest
CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (EYT) — A pair of local children took home prizes during the Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Fest pageant over the weekend. Aliyanna Torres, 9, of Oil City, clinched first place in the Junior Little Queen pageant. She is a fourth-grade student at Hasson Elementary School. Her brother,...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Coraline
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Coraline – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Coraline is an adult female mixed-breed dog. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, loyal, and smart. She...
Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!
The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
Areas of Western Pennsylvania see first snowfall of the season
Some areas of Western Pennsylvania woke up to the first snowfall of the season Wednesday. Watch the video above for more on Wednesday's wintry wake-up call. Photos from along I-79 near Grove City and Slippery Rock showed the wintry conditions. In Portersville, snow was seen sticking mainly to grassy areas.
SPONSORED: Hot Deals on Several Models at Clarion Ford
CLARION, Pa. – Although the weather is cooler, the deals are still heating up at Clarion Ford!. Take advantage of 1.9% financing on several new models or get 0.9% financing on New Ford Edge and Ford Explorer. Clarion Ford makes it easy to order your car or truck just...
Ohio River has an alarming increase of small plastic ‘nurdles’ according to researchers
A regular monitoring of water quality and floating plastics in the Ohio River in Beaver County revealed a major surge in the small plastic pellets known as nurdles, and a change in their appearance, according to researchers A nurdle is a very small pellet of plastic that serves as raw material in the manufacture of […]
Paul D. Berringer
Paul D. Berringer, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born in Oil City on September 27, 1940, he was a son of the late Charles and Mildred A. Hunsberger Berringer. He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. Paul...
Fire breaks out at Beaver County pizza shop
Crews responded to a fire Monday morning at a Fox’s Pizza Den along Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. A 911 operator told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that there is an apartment on the second floor, but firefighters did not find anyone inside.
Sheila Ann Rivers
Sheila Ann Rivers, age 76 of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 after a reoccurrence of her cancer, which she had been courageously battling for 8 years. Born August 1, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late John and Phyllis Davis Gandolfi. Sheila...
Powerball Ticket Worth $250K Sold in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball® 15 to win $250,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was five.
DNA Testing Isn’t the Only Way to Learn About Your Heritage
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – As of September of last year, genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe reports that nearly 12 million people have used their service to have their DNA sequenced. (Pictured above: I am holding a fan chart showing nine generations of my family tree. You can see a...
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
Master Sergeant George L. Beach
Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 25, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Virgil Beach & Bertha Miller Beach Finnefrock. George was married to Helen M....
Cheryl D. Karns
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born March 13, 1954 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles and Mary Strawbridge...
Celebration Planned for Louisa M. Detar
Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral...
Knickerbocker Hotel claims friendly ghosts
Knickerbocker Hotel in Linesville, PA.Credit: Roger Marsh. Not all ghostly claims include bloody and horrifying details. One small-town Pennsylvania hotel insists their spirits are friendly, according to owners Myrle and Peg Knickerbocker.
Dorethea “Jane” Custer
Dorethea “Jane” Custer, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on April 26, 1942 in Piney Township; daughter of the late David F. and Mildred M. Saylor Myers. Jane was in the first graduating class of Union Joint...
