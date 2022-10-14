Read full article on original website
Washington & Lee defeats Ferrum to remain undefeated in ODAC play
FERRUM, Va. – The Generals overcame an early fumble and a 7-point deficit to defeat rival Ferrum 17-7. The win moves Washington & Lee to 5-1 overall, while the Panthers remain winless at 0-6. Ferrum took a 7-0 lead after a fumble recovery led to a Joshua Ellerbe 9-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Panthers lead. The Generals pulled even for the half. Eli Hildebrandt found Alex Baught for a 67-yard throw-and-catch down to the Ferrum 9. Hildebrandt cashed in from 4 yards out for a 7-7 halftime score.
Virginia Commonwealth Games names two athletes of the year in Roanoke area
Two athletes in the Roanoke Valley are getting special recognition. On Wednesday (Oct. 18), the Virginia Commonwealth games announced the 2022 Athletes of the Year and two people in our area were nominated, including:. Micah Jones, of Roanoke - Youth - Male Athlete of the Year. Jacob Jackson, of Vinton...
Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors
VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why. Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.
ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll
ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
Xfinity Racing to give away free Xfinity 500 tickets, while supplies last
RIDGEWAY, Va. – Xfinity Racing announced on Twitter that they’re giving away free tickets to the Xfinity 500 NASCAR race. Free tickets will be given out to those who visit the Xfinity Danville, Lynchburg, or Christiansburg locations, while supplies last. The race will take place on Oct. 30,...
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools to dismiss early Friday
LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will release students two hours early on Friday, Oct. 21. The school division says the early dismissal will allow staff to participate in professional development. Schools will reopen on a normal schedule on Monday, Oct. 24.
‘We’re making it right’: Lexington officials celebrate upgrades to Evergreen Cemetery
LEXINGTON, Va. – A historical Black cemetery in Lexington owned by the city for decades got a much-needed facelift. On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon to the new and improved Evergreen Cemetery. “We’re making it right,” said Vice Mayor Marylin Alexander. “They may not be heroes in the history...
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event
LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
TAP kicks off its Bringing Hope Home campaign by awarding local stars
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress presented the 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award and Client of the Year Award on Monday, to kick off their annual Bringing Hope Home campaign. The 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award was presented to Abby Verdillo Hamilton, president & CEO of the United...
Wednesday’s temperatures make little headway following near-record chill Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was the coldest October day we’d seen in about 4-5 years, with some early season snow flurries floating around too!. Some snow flurries will be possible Wednesday morning, but we don’t expect them to be as persistent. High temperatures will actually recover by...
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
‘Stand Down’ event in Salem helps veterans
SALEM, Va. – Several organizations came together to make a difference for those who served our country during the Annual Stand Down event. The Annual Stand Down event is held to give veterans that are struggling what they need to get back up on their feet. On Monday at...
Infant found dead in yard of Halifax County home, Sheriff says
HALIFAX, Va. – Halifax County authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in the yard of a home on Tuesday. On Tuesday around 6 p.m., Sheriff Fred Clark said the Halifax County 911 center took a call regarding an infant that was possibly dead in the yard of a home on Hummingbird Lane.
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
