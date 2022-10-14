Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 7
During the seventh week of the SEC’s 2022 season, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0, Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 27-17, LSU defeated Florida 45-35, Ole Miss defeated Auburn 48-34 and Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in conference games and Arkansas defeated BYU 52-35 in a non-conference contest. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 7 games:
Former Alabama defensive back returns to NFL
Safety Deionte Thompson returned to the NFL on Tuesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars added him to their practice squad. Thompson had been out of football since the Arizona Cardinals waived the former Alabama defensive back on Sept. 27. :. · PANTHERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEBACKER. · BILL BELICHICK SPOTLIGHTS...
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
‘Larger than life:’ Foley set to name field for former coaches Lester Smith, Bud Pigott
They never cursed unless “shoot,” “dang,” “dadgummit” or “sapsucker” are considered vulgarities. “I might throw a headset every now and then,” former Foley High School head football coach Lester Smith mused. Smith — who quarterbacked the Lions’ 1961 undefeated state championship...
Jalen Hurts tabs Landon Dickerson for bear protection
Jalen Hurts enjoys being in the outdoors “to decompress” from his job as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback. And he said in the latest episode of Whistle’s “Days Off” series that if he ever got lost in the woods, he hopes Eagles teammate Landon Dickerson is with him.
Dollar General faces another $1.68 million in fines for safety violations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
Former Alabama pitcher makes ‘miraculous’ recovery for Phillies
Philadelphia didn’t use David Robertson in its 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, but he was available in the Phillies’ bullpen. That wasn’t the case during Philadelphia’s four-game victory over the Atlanta Braves in the NL...
5 Games to Watch in Coastal Alabama in Week 10 of the 2022 HS football season
DAPHNE (3-5) AT FOLEY (5-3) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ivan Jones Stadium, Foley. Last week: Daphne lost to Mary G. Montgomery 14-9; Foley defeated Davidson 43-41 Region standings: Daphne is 3-2 in Class 7A, Region 1; Foley is 4-1 The skinny: Foley can clinch the region title outright with a...
Georgia football legend Charley Trippi dies at 100
Charley Trippi, one of the legends of the early days of SEC football at Georgia, has died. He was 100. Trippi was a “quintuple threat” halfback during his time with the Bulldogs — equally proficient as a runner, passer, pass-catcher, placekicker and punter. The Pennsylvania native ended his college career having accounted for 3,903 yards of total offense and 42 touchdowns, enormous numbers in a primitive offensive era.
Foley’s coaching tandem of Lester Smith, Bud Pigott built men on, off the field
Foley’s Lester Smith and Bud Pigott could have coached a worm in the belly of a bass to unhook itself and give the fish a bloody lip on the way out of its mouth. Other coaches were flabbergasted how Smith, the Lions’ head coach, and Pigott, the longtime defensive oracle, won so many games with average talent and wished they could have deciphered their code.
Indianapolis Colts Owner Wants Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Removed From Role In NFL
Snyder is under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing one of his employees, among other allegations.
NFL Monday night: Broncos follow prime-time pattern
Another prime-time game for Denver, another low-scoring nail-biter for the Broncos. Denver has played in prime time four times in the first six weeks of the NFL’s 2022 season. The Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in the Week 1 Monday night game, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in the Week 3 Sunday night game, lost to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime in the Week 5 Thursday night game and, in the Week 6 Monday night game, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime.
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
Jabari Smith over injury in time for NBA debut on Wednesday night
After two seasons as the worst team in the NBA, the Houston Rockets will tip off their 2022-23 campaign on Wednesday night with the No. 3 selection in the 2022 draft injecting some hope into their lineup. Former Auburn standout Jabari Smith Jr. will make his NBA debut with the...
This week’s high school football schedule may be the best of 2022
This is an opinion piece. As far as the regular season goes, the games don’t get much bigger than the Week 10 high school football slate. In almost every region of the state, it seems like we saved the most anticipated games for the second-to-last week of the regular season.
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch Chargers-Broncos online
The Los Angeles Chargers face off with the Denver Broncos on Monday, Oct. 17. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the...
Is Bailey Zappe threatening Mac Jones’ job as Patriots’ top quarterback?
Could the New England Patriots stick with Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback when Mac Jones recovers from an ankle injury?. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had the opportunity to answer that question on Monday, and he sidestepped it every time. :. · STATE ROUNDUP: TYREEK HILL RINGING UP BIG STATS...
Checking in on the senior seasons of the 2023 PSU recruits
Penn State is back home this week to take on the Minnesota Gophers. On top of that, James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff have been keeping the recruiting train alive throughout the season. We have spent every other week throughout the college football season checking in on the recruits of what we have from the 2023 class thus far. We have also discussed some key Penn State targets, some that the Nittany Lions have shown interest in. We have also taken a deeper look into the 2024 class of high school football recruits. This week, we are back to checking...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 10
BENJAMIN RUSSELL (6-2, 3-2) AT HELENA (6-2, 3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Benjamin Russell beat Briarwood 16-14 and Helena fell 52-51 in 4 overtimes to Calera. The skinny: Helena leads the series 3-1 and won 32-0 last season. It’s a crucial Class 6A, Region 3...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0