SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 7

During the seventh week of the SEC’s 2022 season, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0, Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 27-17, LSU defeated Florida 45-35, Ole Miss defeated Auburn 48-34 and Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in conference games and Arkansas defeated BYU 52-35 in a non-conference contest. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 7 games:
Former Alabama defensive back returns to NFL

Safety Deionte Thompson returned to the NFL on Tuesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars added him to their practice squad. Thompson had been out of football since the Arizona Cardinals waived the former Alabama defensive back on Sept. 27. :. · PANTHERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEBACKER. · BILL BELICHICK SPOTLIGHTS...
Jalen Hurts tabs Landon Dickerson for bear protection

Jalen Hurts enjoys being in the outdoors “to decompress” from his job as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback. And he said in the latest episode of Whistle’s “Days Off” series that if he ever got lost in the woods, he hopes Eagles teammate Landon Dickerson is with him.
Georgia football legend Charley Trippi dies at 100

Charley Trippi, one of the legends of the early days of SEC football at Georgia, has died. He was 100. Trippi was a “quintuple threat” halfback during his time with the Bulldogs — equally proficient as a runner, passer, pass-catcher, placekicker and punter. The Pennsylvania native ended his college career having accounted for 3,903 yards of total offense and 42 touchdowns, enormous numbers in a primitive offensive era.
Foley’s coaching tandem of Lester Smith, Bud Pigott built men on, off the field

Foley’s Lester Smith and Bud Pigott could have coached a worm in the belly of a bass to unhook itself and give the fish a bloody lip on the way out of its mouth. Other coaches were flabbergasted how Smith, the Lions’ head coach, and Pigott, the longtime defensive oracle, won so many games with average talent and wished they could have deciphered their code.
NFL Monday night: Broncos follow prime-time pattern

Another prime-time game for Denver, another low-scoring nail-biter for the Broncos. Denver has played in prime time four times in the first six weeks of the NFL’s 2022 season. The Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in the Week 1 Monday night game, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in the Week 3 Sunday night game, lost to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime in the Week 5 Thursday night game and, in the Week 6 Monday night game, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime.
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
Checking in on the senior seasons of the 2023 PSU recruits

Penn State is back home this week to take on the Minnesota Gophers. On top of that, James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff have been keeping the recruiting train alive throughout the season. We have spent every other week throughout the college football season checking in on the recruits of what we have from the 2023 class thus far. We have also discussed some key Penn State targets, some that the Nittany Lions have shown interest in. We have also taken a deeper look into the 2024 class of high school football recruits. This week, we are back to checking...
